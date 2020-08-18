Two golfers with Gwinnett ties qualified for the the 32nd Senior PGA Professional National Championship with their finishes Tuesday in the Georgia PGA Senior Professional Championship at Ansley Golf Club at Settindown Creek.
Alpharetta resident Tim Weinhart, who works at Heritage Golf Links in Gwinnett, won the tournament with a score of 8-under-par 136, which edged runner-up Sonny Skinner of Sylvester by a stroke. Weinhart shot an eye-catching 8-under 64 in the final round to score the victory.
Weinhart and Skinner join Paul Claxton, James Mason, Craig Stevens, Mark Anderson and Brian Dixon as qualifiers for the national championships, held Oct. 15-18 at the PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker and Ryder Courses in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Mason, who plays out of The Orchard, is a Duluth grad. He finished fourth after rounds of 70 and 74 left him at even par.
