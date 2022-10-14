ROME, Ga. – Two Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis doubles teams have advanced to the semifinal round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup following strong play in Friday’s action at the Rome Tennis Center.
The top-seeded doubles team of juniors Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez recorded a straight-set victory against a team from Ave Maria University (Florida) in the quarterfinal round. The Grizzly duo won the opening set by a 6-4 score and then completed the victory with a 7-5 second-set score.
Then, junior Liza Velykorodna and sophomore Cassidy Mataia won their second straight three-set match in this fall tournament. After losing the opening set 7-5, the No. 3-seeded team bounced back to win all six games in the second set. Then, the Grizzly duo edged the doubles team from LSU Alexandria by an 11-9 score in the deciding third set.
GGC’s third doubles team of junior Eva Siska and senior Tereza Koplova lost in straight sets to the No. 2-seeded duo from Keiser University (Florida).
In singles, third-seeded senior Tereza Koplova won by identical 6-4 set scores against LSU Alexandria’s Candela Bonivardi. Koplova will face top seed Violet Apisah from Keiser in the semifinals on Saturday, October 15, starting at 9 a.m.
Lysykh, the No. 2 seed, lost in three sets to Keiser’s Yvette Schmucker on Friday. The two players split the first two sets, with Lysykh winning the first set by a 6-4 score. However, Schmucker won the deciding third set by another 6-4 score.
“The women stepped up their play today in doubles," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "Tereza played a solid match, showing her experience and competitiveness throughout the match. I’m looking forward to seeing our players step up against some stiff challenges in the singles and doubles semifinals.”
Commented