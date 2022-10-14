Fernandez serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Stephanie Fernandez serves during the doubles finals at the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

ROME, Ga. – Two Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis doubles teams have advanced to the semifinal round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup following strong play in Friday’s action at the Rome Tennis Center.

The top-seeded doubles team of juniors Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez recorded a straight-set victory against a team from Ave Maria University (Florida) in the quarterfinal round. The Grizzly duo won the opening set by a 6-4 score and then completed the victory with a 7-5 second-set score.

