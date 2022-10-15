SUWANEE — The North Gwinnett football team didn’t just benefit from one safety to start the game against Peachtree Ridge but two on the way to a 35-7 road win in Region 7-AAAAAAA competition Friday night.
Julian Walters, Ryan Hall, Grant Godfrey, Erik Ronning and Chandler Jordan all scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Despite being forced to punt on their first two possessions, the Bulldogs still managed to put points on the board early.
After the Lions’ punt returner muffed the kick and the ball was placed at the 2, North Gwinnett’s defense stopped its opponent in the end zone for a safety. Then on the next Peachtree Ridge possession, which started at the 4, the snap was too high for Joshua Evans to control and the ball eventually went out of bounds for another safety, resulting in a rare 4-0 score with 8:31 left in the quarter.
“That is a great way to start a game,” North Gwinnett coach Bill Stewart said. “It wasn't good offensively on those where we dropped some balls but we wanted to play some good, solid defense. I felt like we came out strong defensively and I thought we played very well and those safeties were the start of it.”
This time the Bulldogs found their rhythm on offense. Their next drive featured seven consecutive positive rushes before Hall faked the handoff and tossed a pass to Godfrey for a 9-yard touchdown and 11-0 lead with 5:05 remaining in the frame.
Following a 25-yard field goal by Constantine Dallis to increase the margin in the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense put some more points on the scoreboard.
With the ball at the 50, Jordan picked off a pass from Evans and sprinted down the sideline for a 55-yard TD and a 21-0 lead with 7:16 to go in the half.
“Chandler read it and did a great job,” Stewart said. “Chandler's a sophomore and is going to be a great player for us for the next couple of years. To get a pick six is always fun. You hand out pizzas for that.”
After the break, Ronning capped a nine-play drive with a 6-yard run to the end zone for a 28-point advantage, and Cole Funderburk almost scored another touchdown for the defense when he intercepted Evans at midfield but was tripped up at the 5-yard line.
However, Walters, who led all rushers with 86 yards, made his way into the end zone two plays later for a 6-yard score with 46 seconds left in the quarter.
With the mercy rule in effect and many of the North Gwinnett starters out of the game, Evans prevented Peachtree Ridge (4-3, 1-2) from being shut out by tossing a 76-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Colbert in the latter half of the fourth quarter.
NORTH GWINNETT 11 10 14 0 - 35
PEACHTREE RIDGE 0 0 0 7 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
North Gwinnett: safety, 10:48
North Gwinnett: safety, 8:31
North Gwinnett: Grant Godfrey 9 pass from Ryan Hall (Constantine Dallis kick), 5:05
SECOND QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Dallis 25 kick, 11:58
North Gwinnett: Chandler Jordan 55 run (Dallis kick), 7:16
THIRD QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Erik Ronning 6 run (Dallis kick), 4:10
North Gwinnett: Julian Walters 6 run (Dallis kick), :46
FOURTH QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Jeremiah Colbert 76 pass from Joshua Evans (Ahmed Mohamed kick), 5:53
