Scenes from the North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge High School football game on October 14,2022. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

SUWANEE — The North Gwinnett football team didn’t just benefit from one safety to start the game against Peachtree Ridge but two on the way to a 35-7 road win in Region 7-AAAAAAA competition Friday night.

Julian Walters, Ryan Hall, Grant Godfrey, Erik Ronning and Chandler Jordan all scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the region.

