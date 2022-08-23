Shuster 7.28 [Josh Conner].jpg

Jared Shuster throws a pitch during the Gwinnett Stripers' game with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on July 28, 2022.

 Josh Conner/Gwinnett Stripers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Gwinnett Stripers (58-60) led 4-1 midway through the sixth inning, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs erupted for nine runs in a 10-5 come-from-behind victory on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Rehabbing Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder Bryce Harper homered twice and drove in four runs for the IronPigs (65-53).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.