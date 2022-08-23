ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Gwinnett Stripers (58-60) led 4-1 midway through the sixth inning, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs erupted for nine runs in a 10-5 come-from-behind victory on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Rehabbing Philadelphia Phillies' outfielder Bryce Harper homered twice and drove in four runs for the IronPigs (65-53).
An RBI double by Taylor Motter, RBI single by Tyler White, and solo home run by Alex Dickerson (9) helped Gwinnett (58-60) grab a 4-1 lead that lasted until the bottom of the sixth. A two-run double by Scott Kingery cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth, and after Johan Camargo's sacrifice fly tied it in the seventh, Rafael Marchan's two-run single put Lehigh Valley up 6-4.
The Stripers got to within 6-5 in the top of the eighth, but Harper hammered his second homer of the game — an opposite-field three-run shot — to make it 9-5. Dustin Peterson also homered in the inning.
Jared Shuster was solid over four innings in a no-decision, allowing one run on three hits. Dickerson had Gwinnett's only multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI. Harper (4 RBIs), Kingery (2 RBIs), and Marchan (2 RBIs) combined to drive in eight of the 10 runs for Lehigh Valley.
The game was Gwinnett's first at Coca-Cola Park since June 13, 2019, a 5-4 win in 11 innings. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves right-hander Darren O'Day tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (5-6, 4.83 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBA for the IronPigs.
Travis d'Arnaud homered during a five-run fifth inning and left-hander Max Fried pitched eight strong innings Tuesday in the visiting Atlanta Braves' 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves have won five of their past six games and 13 of 15 while matching a season high with their eig… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.