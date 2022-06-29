NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides scored six runs in the fourth inning and three more in the eighth to hand the Gwinnett Stripers a 9-5 loss on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.
Braden Shewmake's three-RBI effort wasn't enough to keep the Stripers (35-39) from losing their fifth straight game on the road trip.
Shewmake staked the Stripers to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run single, but that advantage was erased in the fourth on Rylan Bannon's three-run home run (9) off Nolan Kingham (L, 1-1). Terrin Vavra and Jordan Westburg each added RBI hits in the fourth as Norfolk took a 6-2 lead.
An RBI single by Shewmake in the fifth and two-run double by Eddie Rosario in the sixth brought the deficit down to 6-5, but an RBI double by Vavra and two-run homer by Westburg (6) off Jacob Webb put the game out of reach at 9-5 in the eighth.
Shewmake (3-for-4, 3 RBIs) and Rosario (2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in all five Gwinnett runs. Vavra, Westburg and Bannon combined for seven hits and eight RBIs for the Tides. Cody Sedlock (W, 3-1) pitched five innings with three runs on six hits for Norfolk.
Atlanta Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek struck out two over a scoreless sixth inning as he started his rehab assignment with Gwinnett. Rosario is now batting .278 (5-for-18) with two doubles and four RBIs in four rehab games. Shewmake is hitting .298 (17-for-57) with two doubles, two homers, and eight RBI in 14 games in June.
Gwinnett and Norfolk play again Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (3-4, 5.09 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. righty Mike Baumann (0-4, 6.52 ERA) for the Tides.
