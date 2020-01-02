The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive Line coach Travis Jones are departing the organization to pursue new career opportunities.
“We appreciate the contributions Jerome and Travis made to our organization,” said Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. “Both are fine individuals and great teammates that will find continued success in coaching.”
Atlanta will enter 2020 with all three coordinator positions filled by coaches on the 2019 staff as Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter and Specials Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica return while Raheem Morris, who began the 2019 season as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach before switching to the defensive side, takes on the defensive coordinator role. In addition to the three coordinators, Jeff Ulbrich, who spent 2019 as Atlanta’s linebackers coach, has taken on the additional role of assistant head coach.