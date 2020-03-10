Former Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Mark Richt paid a visit to Georgia Tech on Tuesday, visiting with Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins.
The visit itself wouldn't have caused a stir. But Richt wore a Georgia Tech pullover for the occasion and posted it to Twitter with the caption, "Don't tell anyone!"
Don’t tell anyone! pic.twitter.com/hY4BpQbV0w— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) March 10, 2020
Richt, after a stint as the Miami Hurricanes head coach, is now an analyst for ESPN and the ACC Network.
Georgia football fans' reaction to the photo wasn't a shocker. Here are some of the more interesting responses to Richt's post.
Coach, bullying is wrong. Now give Coach Collins his clothes back.— Turner Kirby (@TurnerK28) March 10, 2020
You already own the place no need to go any further
