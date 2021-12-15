DSC_0187.JPG

Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter signs with Jackson State's football program on Wednesday.

 Will Hammock

Collins Hill star Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 senior football prospect, chose Jackson State University and head coach Deion Sanders on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Hunter had been expected to sign with Florida State — he was committed to the Seminoles since March 2020 — or Georgia, which made a late push. But the consensus five-star prospect stunned the college football universe with his choice of Jackson State, an HBCU in Mississippi.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the news:

