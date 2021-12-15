Collins Hill star Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 senior football prospect, chose Jackson State University and head coach Deion Sanders on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Hunter had been expected to sign with Florida State — he was committed to the Seminoles since March 2020 — or Georgia, which made a late push. But the consensus five-star prospect stunned the college football universe with his choice of Jackson State, an HBCU in Mississippi.
Here are some Twitter reactions to the news:
It’s OFFICIAL #jsu #gotigers 🐅 @jacksonstatefb pic.twitter.com/UTyzMPgVH6— Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) December 15, 2021
Deion Sanders flipping Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit (and a CB no less) from his alma mater, FSU to join him at an HBCU, Jackson State would unquestionably become the biggest signing day stunner in my 20-plus years of covering this stuff.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2021
"They’ve clearly sold Travis Hunter on the fact that you don’t have to go to FSU to lose to FCS competition." - Cousin Eddie on the Vault— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 15, 2021
Ouch.
Deion looking at FSU after flipping Travis Hunter to Jackson State pic.twitter.com/rCEiSWOcHj— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 15, 2021
Wow that was huge @DeionSanders @TravisHunterJr ❕— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 15, 2021
Travis Hunter is changing the game forever.@TravisHunterJr x @JacksonStateU pic.twitter.com/q3wr97qSkT— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 15, 2021
Did Barstool help orchestrate a million-dollar signing day flip of the nation’s top recruit? 👀— Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 15, 2021
Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State, home to HC Deion Sanders — who now works with Barstool. pic.twitter.com/IaaMGvrXHt
Travis Hunter is a legend for that move alone. He could have went anywhere in the country but decided to go to an HBCU. I love that! I hope he has the greatest career of all time— Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) December 15, 2021
Travis Hunter to #JacksonState is the start of players realizing it doesn't matter where you go, what the "tradition" is, or where guys have gone before— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) December 15, 2021
It's about where YOU can be at your best, be appreciated and important and have real advocates for YOU
Be like Travis Hunter.
Travis Hunter, the No. 2 recruit in the ESPN Class of 2022, has committed to @GoJSUTigersFB‼️— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 15, 2021
He is the highest rated HBCU commit since ESPN began doing rankings in 2006
Deion Sanders is SHAKING THE TABLE 🔥
(📸 @TravisHunterJr) pic.twitter.com/MImf5L7JYC
My hot take: Good for Travis Hunter. Good for Coach Prime. Good for Jackson State. Good for HBCUs. Good for Jackson. Good for Mississippi.— Karen Howell (@karenehowell) December 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.