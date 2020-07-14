Twelve Georgia Bulldogs from Gwinnett made the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll for 2020 spring sports this week.
The award is based on grades from the 2019 summer, 2019 fall and 2020 spring terms.
In track and field, the honorees were Peachtree Ridge grads Jack Bradley (finance) and Nate Reichard (accounting), Norcross grad Skyla Beal (consumer economics), Dacula grad Skylar English (marketing), Mill Creek grad Marisa Petit (nutritional sciences) and Lawrenceville resident Tiffany Yue (anthropology).
Buford’s Justin Glover (finance), Collins Hill’s Riley King (exercise and sport science) and Peachtree Ridge’s Cam Shepherd (sport management) made the list in baseball, while the softball awards included Brookwood’s Amanda Ablan (human development and family sciences) and Archer’s Jacqui Switzer (communications studies). Suwanee resident Trent Bryde (consumer economics) was honored in tennis.
