Maybe things aren’t so bad with the Georgia Tech offense after all.
That sounds odd a week after the Georgia Tech offense didn’t score in last week’s 24-2 loss to Temple. The two-point total produced via a safety was the team’s lowest output since 1997. But things may not be as bleak as the statistics might indicate.
“We did a lot of really good stuff,” said offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude. “There was a lot to build on, a lot to be corrected. I don’t think the score was indicative of the game.”
The problem was turnovers, specifically where they occurred. Georgia Tech turned it over three times in the red zone. One fumble was scooped up and returned for a touchdown. The other fumble and interception prevented points from going on the board.
“You can’t turn it over three times in the red zone,” Patenaude said. “If we get the first one in, it’s a different game.”
Turnovers will play a critical part of Saturday’s game against North Carolina, the team’s ACC home opener, at 4 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Patenaude saw good things from backup quarterback James Graham. The redshirt freshman from Fitzgerald got his most significant playing time when starter Tobias Oliver was dinged up. The staff hasn’t named its starter, but will likely use Oliver, Graham and Lucas Johnson, if healthy. Johnson missed the last game with a shoulder injury.
Graham threw for 100 yards on 10-for-24 passing, but was intercepted once and sacked twice. Oliver threw for 74 yards and rushed for 68 yards.
Patenaude cautioned fans to temper their expectations on Graham, a four-star recruit who was redshirted last year while he tried to learn the triple-option. This year Graham is being forced-fed the spread and has shown nice progression.
“Inconsistent,” Patenaude said. “He’s electric, as good as anybody in the country, then the next play he throws it into the third row. He’s got to be more consistent. He still needs to take 10 more steps before he understands what he’s doing and becomes prolific.”
Graham may be the most aggressive of the three quarterbacks. He doesn’t mind throwing it deep.
Wide receiver Malachi Carter said, “James has a great arm. He’s great on his feet. He’s real confident in his arm. You always know when James is in there he’s doing to go.”
Whoever plays quarterback this week for Georgia Tech will need to hang onto the ball and create some drives to eat the clock. Otherwise the Yellow Jackets will be tasked with keeping pace with a North Carolina offense that performs at a rat-a-tat tempo.
North Carolina is led by freshman quarterback Sam Howell. In five games, Howell has thrown for 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns and hooked up with 13 different receivers.
The Tar Heels have had their inconsistent issues, too. After opening the season with wins against South Carolina and Miami, North Carolina has been beaten by Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Clemson – three losses by a total of 10 points.