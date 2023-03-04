ATLANTA — Arithmetic doesn’t lie. At least, not most of the time.
By several different measures, Grayson could have — and maybe even should have — won its Class AAAAAAA state basketball semifinal against Wheeler.
The No. 3 state-ranked Rams shot a sizzling 26 of 29 (89.7 percent) on their free throws, including hitting their first 20 in a row, compared to just 9 of 16 (56.3 percent) for Wheeler, and outrebounded the Wildcats 35-32.
However, it was another critical statistic which proved deadly for Grayson.
A total of 23 Rams turnovers — compared to just 16 for Wheeler — which played a big role in the No. 1 state ranked and consensus nationally ranked Wildcats pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 67-55 victory Saturday night at the GSU Convocation Center.
The dynamic duo of Southern California commits Isaiah Collier (19 points) and Arrinten Page (19 points, 11 rebounds, 7 blocked shots) also were critical in sending Wheeler (27-4) into next Saturday’s state championship game against No. 8 Cherokee at the Macon Centreplex.
But there was no doubt in the mind of Grayson coach Geoffrey Pierce what the difference in Saturday’s semifinal was.
“Turnovers have been our Achilles heel all year,” Pierce said. “We were able to withstand that in the first half, but you can’t keep turning the ball over like that against a team of that caliber.”
The Rams (24-6) had to weather a big early storm when five-star prospect Collier capped an 8-2 run over the final 5:08 of the first quarter to give Wheeler a 13-7 lead, and then hit a 3-pointer and dished to Calvino Stallworth for another 3-ball to bring the lead to 19-9 with 7:03 left in the first half.
But from there, Grayson gathered itself by clamping down on defense and getting to the foul line on offense.
Gicarri Harris knocked down six free throws in the second quarter, while Kylan Fox also provided a boost by hitting all four of his free throws and pulling down four rebounds in the quarter to lead an 18-8 run over the remainder of the half to send the Rams into intermission tied at 27-all.
Just as important as being even with the Wildcats, they had the scoring pace exactly where they wanted it.
And the momentum swung even further in Grayson’s favor early in the second half.
Anthony Alston came out and hit a 3-pointer and a jumper from the foul line and Harris completed a three-point play on the Rams’ first three possessions of the third quarter.
And when Amir Taylor knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:06 left in the period, the Rams had completed a 14-4 run dating back to the final minute of the first half to take their largest lead of the game at 39-31.
However, two events helped snuff out Grayson’s momentum.
First, the Rams got a defensive stop and had a chance to move their lead into double digits, but could not convert.
Collier then answered with a transition bucket on the other end, followed by two free throw by 6-foot-9, four-star post Page, which ignited a 16-6 run over the final 4:43 of the quarter to vault Wheeler back in front at 47-45.
The second bit of misfortune came when Harris, who led Grayson with 15 points and four steals, went to the bench with his fourth foul with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
“I thought the third quarter killed us,” Pierce said. “(The) pendulum kind of swung. We had a couple of charge calls. We had to sit Gicarri for (a few) minutes. It is what it is. I thought my team played hard. We’ve just got to get better in the offseason.”
Still, the Rams not only hung around with Harris on the bench, but actually used a jump hook from Chad Moodie and a conventional three-point play from Amir Taylor to turn a four-point deficit into a 50-49 lead with 5:24 to play.
However, Taylor’s basket on that three-point play was Grayson’s final field goal of the evening, and one of only 13 shots from floor that the Rams made all evening.
And as simple arithmetic points out, field goals count more than free throws, a point Wheeler hammered home by connecting on eight more shots from the floor the rest of the way.
Ricky McKenzie delivered four daggers in particular down the stretch — a baseline jumper with 2:17 left, 3-pointers on the next two Wildcat possessions and a dunk with 27 seconds left that sealed Grayson’s fate.
McKenzie wound up joining Collier and Page in double figures with 14 points.
C.J. Hyland was Grayson’s only other player besides Harris on double figures with 13 points, though the Rams also got solid contributions from Taylor (9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks), Moodie (7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals) and Anthony Alston (8 points, 5 rebounds).
