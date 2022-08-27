HOSCHTON — After putting up 35 points in its opener, trips to the end zone were in much shorter supply for Duluth this week.
The Wildcats (1-1) fell 22-7 at Jackson County on Friday after being outscored by the Panthers 15-0 in the second half.
Duluth, which routed M.L. King 35-0 last Friday, was undone by four turnovers, two of which came on special teams.
David Jamieson and Tavion Jackson provided the Wildcats’ only score when Jamieson hit Jackson for a 65-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Jackson finished with 167 receiving yards on nine catches. Jamieson, who threw four touchdown passes last week, was 18 of 30 passing for 226 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
The Panthers (1-1) got on the board first when quarterback Chase Berrong hit Xavier Bailey for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Duluth’s offense struggled to move in the first half, but cashed in with a big play when Jamieson found Jackson open down the left side line for their 65-yard scoring strike with 2:41 remaining in the first half.
The teams entered the half tied 7-7 after the Wildcats forced a field goal miss from the Panthers’ Brice Rogers as time expired.
Rodgers, however, broke the tie with a 24-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers then put the game away with a 25-yard pick six from Markel Oliver on an untimed down at the end of the third quarter, followed by a safety and a 40-yard Rogers field goal in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Co. 22, Duluth 7
Jackson Co. 7 0 10 5 — 22
Duluth 0 7 0 0 — 7
First quarter
Jackson County: Xavier Bailey 35 pass from Chase Berrong (Brice Rogers kick), 2:26
Second quarter
Duluth: Tavion Jackson 65 pass from David Jamieson (Mathias Ruelas kick), 2:41
Third quarter
Jackson County: Rogers 24 field goal, 0:23
Jackson County: Markel Oliver 25 INT return (Rogers kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
Jackson County: safety, 10:39
Jackson County: Rogers 40 FG, 7:39
