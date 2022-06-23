NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tucker Davidson spun 6 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out nine, and two-out hits by Delino DeShields Jr., Drew Waters and Joe Dunand led the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
DeShields opened the Stripers (34-34) scoring with a two-out, two-run single for a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. In the fourth, Waters blasted an opposite-field two-run home run (4) to left field off Tyler Herb (L, 0-4) to raise the lead to 4-0. Dunand's two-out RBI triple made it 5-0 in the fifth, and Braden Shewmake capped the scoring with a two-run homer (4) to right-center off Luke Barker in the ninth.
Davidson (W, 2-3) scatted six hits over 6 2/3 innings, walked none, and struck out nine. Waters (3-for-4, homer, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Shewmake (2-for-5, homer, run, 2 RBIs), and DeShields (2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs) all had multi-hit, multi-RBI efforts for Gwinnett. Dunand went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.
DeShields now has a 10-game on-base streak, batting .429 (12-for-28, 1 double, 1 homer, 10 runs, 5 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 1.135 OPS) since June 3. Davidson's outing was his first scoreless start for Gwinnett this season.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Thursday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (1-0, 2.92 ERA) will start on the mound for the Stripers vs. right-hander Caleb Boushley (8-2, 3.06 ERA) for the Sounds.
