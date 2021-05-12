LAWRENCEVILLE — Tucker Davidson earned his second win of the season on Wednesday night, pitching seven scoreless innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-0 victory over the Louisville Bats at Coolray Field.
Davidson holds a 0.64 ERA through two starts, and the Stripers boast a 6-2 record. The Bats fall to 2-5.
Travis Snider scored from third base on a wild pitch thrown by Louisville’s Tony Santillan (L, 0-1) in the second inning to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead. The Stripers scored four more runs over the final four innings to put the game out of reach.
Davidson (W, 2-0) allowed just four hits and walked one while striking out eight. Gwinnett relievers Chasen Bradford (H, 1) and Trevor Kelley kept Louisville off the board in the eighth and ninth innings to preserve the shutout. Ryan Goins led the Stripers offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Travis Demeritte (4) led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit solo shot to left-center for the Stripers’ first home run at Coolray Field this season. Orlando Arcia doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The Stripers are now 2-1 in shutout decisions this year.
Gwinnett hosts Louisville against Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Connor Johnstone (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Stripers against RHP Vladmir Gutierrez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Bats.
