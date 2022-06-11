JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tucker Davidson set a new single-game career high with 11 strikeouts Saturday night, but that effort wasn't enough as the Gwinnett Stripers lost 3-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Drew Waters tripled on the game's first pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake, but the 1-0 lead was short-lived for the Stripers (29-30). Bryson Brigman led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run (4) off Davidson to tie the game at 1-1. In the fifth, Brigman's RBI triple gave Jacksonville (31-28) a 2-1 lead in the fifth, and J.J. Bleday's solo homer (11) extended the lead to 3-1 in the sixth. Ryan Casteel doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Waters in the eighth, cutting the Stripers' deficit to 3-2.
Davidson (L, 1-2) yielded three runs on five hits over seven innings, walked one and struck out 11. Waters finished 1-for-3 with a triple, run scored and RBI. For Jacksonville, starter Bryan Hoeing (W, 5-2) allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings and struck out four. Brigman went 2-for-4 with a triple, homer and two RBIs.
Davidson's previous career high for strikeouts was 10, set on June 13, 2019 with Double-A Mississippi vs. Pensacola. His 11 strikeouts were one short of tying the Stripers' season high, set by Kyle Muller (12 on May 14 at Durham). Gwinnett is now 10-10 in games decided by one run this season.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-2, 4.25 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. lefty Will Stewart (0-1, 5.40 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
