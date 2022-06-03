LAWRENCEVILLE — Tucker Davidson tossed seven innings and allowed only two runs, but the Gwinnett Stripers fell 3-2 to the Louisville Bats in a tight game on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Alex Dickerson (5) smashed his second home run in a three-day span to give the Stripers (27-25) a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the teams traded blows throughout the game, leaving the score tied at 2-2 through seven innings. Ronnie Dawson drove in the decisive run in the ninth inning with a single off Seth Elledge (L, 1-2) that scored Juniel Querecuto.
Davidson's seven innings were a season high and he allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out eight. John Nogowski (1-for-2, double, run, three walks, stolen base) reached base four times, while Delino DeShields Jr. (1-for-2, double, stolen base) reached three times. For the Bats (18-33), Querecuto went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run (1), two runs, and two RBIs.
Davidson's start was his first at Coolray Field since May 4 vs. Charlotte. Dickerson has homered in consecutive appearances for the first time since June 4-5, 2021 with San Francisco. The loss snaps Gwinnett's six-game home winning streak over Louisville that dated back to May 14, 2021.
Gwinnett and Louisville face off again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (1-0, 2.96 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Justin Nicolino (0-1, 16.20 ERA) for the Bats.
