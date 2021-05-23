NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tucker Davidson turned in his third straight quality start with six innings of one-run baseball, but the Gwinnett Stripers were held to one hit in a 1-0 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Sunday at First Horizon Park.
Keston Hiura, the third batter of the game, took a 3-2 pitch from Davidson out to the left-field seats for a solo home run (3) and a 1-0 lead. Neither side scored afterward.
Davidson (L, 2-1) struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed only two baserunners in an 82-pitch, 51-strike outing. Nashville starter Aaron Ashby (W, 1-0) countered with 5.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and six strikeouts. Drew Waters had Gwinnett’s only hit, a fourth-inning single.
The Stripers (9-9) were swept in the six-game series at Nashville (12-5), but lost by only seven runs combined as five games were one-run contests. Johan Camargo went 0-for-3 to snap a nine-game hitting streak.
Gwinnett returns home Tuesday for a 7:05 p.m. game against Memphis at Coolray Field. RHP Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.75 ERA) is the projected starter for the Stripers, while the Redbirds starter hasn't been announced.
