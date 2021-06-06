LAWRENCEVILLE – Despite turning a triple play in the eighth inning and scoring four runs in the eighth and ninth frames to force extra innings, the Gwinnett Stripers fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-5 in 11 innings at Coolray Field on Saturday night.
Corey Bird doubled off Trevor Kelley (L, 0-1) to score Bryson Brigman and give Jacksonville (18-11) a 6-5 advantage in the 11th inning. Lewin Diaz followed with a two-run home run (6) to make it 8-5.
Cristian Pache hit a two-run double to tie the game at 5-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, capping a 3-for-6, two-RBI effort. Johan Camargo, Jason Kipnis, and Travis Snider combined to turn a 5-4-3 triple play in the eighth inning to get Gwinnett (15-14) out of a jam. Chasen Bradford and Jay Flaa kept the Jumbo Shrimp off the board from innings seven through nine to give the Stripers a chance to rally late.
The triple play turned by the Stripers was the team’s first since May 28, 2019 at Toledo. Bradford extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings (8 games) after tossing two scoreless innings. The Stripers are now 2-2 in games decided in extras this season.
Gwinnett plays Jacksonville again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It is Sunday Funday, a special matinee game for families with post-game kids run the bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 3.12 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Daniel Castano (1-2, 4.98 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
