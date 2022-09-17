LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett earned a football victory Friday that was 42 years and three overtimes in the making.
The Black Knights entered their Homecoming matchup with Miller Grove at Tally Johnson Field looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1980. After opening a 14-point lead in the first half, they allowed the Wolverines to stand tall in the ring. The result was a heavyweight bout. One that, at times, seemed may never end.
Junior running back Jason Jackson delivered the knockout blow in triple-overtime with a walk-off, eight-yard rushing touchdown. Jackson’s score lifted the Black Knights to a 48-42 win.
“Man, our kids really showed our resilience. That was a heavyweight fight,” first-year head coach Larry Harold said. “I’d been telling them all week that Miller Grove is big, physical. Everything we’re not, they are. But our kids battled. They hung in there. They just made some key plays.”
Jackon’s game-winner marked his fifth trip to the end zone Friday. Coming off a dominant performance against Habersham Central — one which earned him the Daily Post’s Offensive Player of the Week honors — he ran for five touchdowns against the Wolverines. The scoring onslaught brought his two-week touchdown total to eight.
But perhaps Jackson’s biggest contribution of the night came on the other side of the ball.
Deadlocked at 42 in triple-overtime, he pounced on a fumble from his defensive back position. The turnover gave the Black Knights the ball with an opportunity to put the game away on their next score. Just three plays later, Jackson carried Miller Grove defenders — and all of Central Gwinnett — on his back en route to the game-winner.
“Great win for our program,” Harold said. “I’m happy for our administration, our teaching staff, our student body, our whole community.”
Central Gwinnett positioned itself to put the game to rest at the end of regulation.
Tied at 28, the Black Knights began a drive on their own 38-yard line with 1:40 to go. Sophomore running back Carmello Jeffrey picked up 32 yards on three plays, propelling his team into Miller Grove territory. They took a couple cracks at the end zone, but incompletions stalled the drive at the 23. Central Gwinnett then missed a 40-yard field goal attempt at the final buzzer to prompt overtime.
Miller Grove junior Ta’Jon Corbitt ran the ball in from five yards out to give the Wolverines a 35-28 lead in the first overtime. Jeffrey answered with a rushing touchdown of his own, sending the game to a second extra period.
After Jackson punched it in for a go-ahead score, the Wolverines responded with a quick strike of their own. Theirs came via a 7-yard passing touchdown from sophomore Christian Jamison to senior Cayman Spalding in the right corner.
The Wolverines took the ball first in overtime No. 3. That’s when Jackson took the game into his own hands.
In the first half, it seemed the only thing capable of slowing down Central Gwinnett’s offense was itself.
The Black Knights began their opening drive of the night on their own 23. They led things off with a trick play, which saw sophomore quarterback Makhi Cunningham pass to senior wideout Jaiden Hill, who in turn unloaded a deep ball to junior Xavier Tates down the right sideline.The play put the Black Knights in the red zone and sent the Homecoming crowd into a frenzy.
The only issue? It was called back due to illegal formation.
Despite the false start to the drive, the Black Knights methodically maneuvered their way down field. The possession ultimately ended in Jackson’s first score of the game as he eluded defenders on his way to a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
Central Gwinnett produced more of the same on its second drive. After surrendering an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the Black Knights bounced back with another lengthy possession. It was once again capped with a Jackson rushing touchdown, this time from 11 yards out.
Jackson’s third score of the half — an impressive 32-yard run through the heart of the defense and up the left sideline — made it 21-7 with 4:39 to go in the half.
Miller Grove pulled within a score with just eight seconds left before halftime. The Wolverines tied the game midway through the third quarter on Corbitt’s two-yard rushing touchdown.
Cunningham zipped a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tates to put the Black Knights in front, 28-21, with 9:26 left in regulation. The lead held for most of the fourth quarter, but Jamison eventually slipped past defenders on his way to an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game at the 1:48 mark.
Central Gwinnett will be off next week before opening Region 8-AAAAAAA play in Hoschton against Mill Creek on Sept. 30.
“I told somebody earlier we’ve got the hardest region in America. Not just Georgia, but in America,” Harold said. “I know these teams that we’re going to play in our region are even tougher than what we saw (Friday). So we’re going to heal up, rest up and then get ready for Mill Creek in two weeks.”
