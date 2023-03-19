session2-139.jpg

The Florida Gators celebrate winning the SEC gymnastics championship at Gas South Arena on March 18, 2023.

 Jamie Spaar

Florida claimed its 12th conference gymnastics title Saturday night as the SEC championship meet returned to Duluth for the first time in eight years.

The Gators won their second consecutive title against eight of the country’s top-20 Division I gymnastics programs.

