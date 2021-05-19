Trickum Middle School won the Middle School Golf League championship, finishing the spring season finale over runner-up Five Forks Middle and third-place Loganville Middle.
The MSGL features Gwinnett area middle school teams in weekly golf matchups.
“We culminated our season with the individual skills competition of our Drive, Chip and Putt Contest,” MSGL director Les Witmer said. “COVID-19 impacted our season but not the enthusiasm of these junior golfers to get outside and away from those doing virtual learning.”
Members of the winning Trickum team were Asa Brock, Chloe Gordon, Beckett Lynch, Ayaan Patel, Mary Primm and Trace Wood.
Bay Creek Middle’s Mauri Robb and McConnell Middle’s Austin Chadwick were the overall winners of the league’s Drive, Chip and Putt Contest, hosted at Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville.
The MSGL also had its Nine-Hole Invitational, a stroke play tournament for the top juniors. The boys winners were Loganville’s Jackson McAleer (Red Flight, 42), Youth Middle’s Evan Carbone (Red Flight, 42) and Loganville’s Gavin Moncrief (Junior Tees, 36) and McConnell’s Austin Chadwick, Junior Tees, 36). In the girls division from the Junior Tees, Creekland’s Ava Ali won with a 50, while Five Forks’ Caitlyn Soroka and Trickum’s Gordon tied for second with a 51.
The MSGL’s Most Improved Golfer Awards went to Kennedy Howard of Bay Creek, Jonathan Cobb, A.J. Parrish and Samuel Seybert of Couch, Mya Ali of Creekland, Benjamin Greene of Crews, Zachary Miller of Dacula, Logan Coffman and Caitlyn Soroka of Five Forks, Emmett Dane of Hull, Alex Culver and Gavin Moncrief of Loganville, Tanishk Rajpurohit, Samantha Dunn and John Graham of McConnell, Jordan Ramsey of Shiloh, Ayaan Patel and Drew Rouk of Trickum and Alexis McClary for Youth.
The MSGL is organized through the South Gwinnett Athletic Association and plays primarily on Sunday afternoons in fall and spring seasons.
“Our 105 players were from Bay Creek, Couch, Creekland, Crews, Dacula, Five Forks, Hull, Lanier, Loganville, McConnell, Shiloh, North Gwinnett, Trickum and Youth Middle Schools,” said Witmer. “And again, this fall we played at seven different golf courses including Bear Creek and Providence Golf Courses in Monroe, Summit Chase Country Club and Country Club of Gwinnett in Snellville, Cedar Lake Golf Course in Loganville and Collins Hill Golf Course in Lawrenceville and Trophy Club of Apalachee in Dacula. Summit Chase has been our home course for our clinics and Drive, Chip and Putt contest and where the MSGL originated and we culminated our season there as the golf course closed.”
