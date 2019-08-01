LAWRENCEVILLE – Considering he is in his 12th season as a minor league manager, six of which have been at the Triple-A level, Gwinnett Stripers skipper Damon Berryhill has become fully aware of how much the trade deadline can be on a Triple-A team’s roster each year.
Sure enough, a busy last two days before the deadline by their Major League parent club have resulted in a quite a few changes to the Gwinnett roster during the current homestand.
Tuesday night’s deal that brought veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin to the Atlanta Braves from the Texas Rangers cost the Stripers one of their more consistent starters this year in young left-hander Kolby Allard.
Then minutes before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, Stripers All-Star outfielder Travis Demeritte was included in a deal which brought the Braves closer Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers, while Dan Winkler was part of the trade that brought San Francisco Giants releiver Mark Melancon to Atlanta.
Combined with the loss of outfielder Adam Duvall, who was leading the International League in home runs and RBIs and was recalled by the Braves last weekend to fill the void left by the injury to Nick Markakis, the Gwinnett roster has undergone quite the makeover in the past six days.
But that’s par for the course as Berryhill sees it.
“We all knew there was going to be some activity around the trade deadline,” Berryhill said before the Stripers’ game with the Norfolk Tides on Thursday. “We’ve got a lot of talented players here that (other organizations) want, and there was a need in the big leagues. They went out and did what they needed to secure that bullpen down there.
”That’s just part of the Triple-A situation. You’re just going to have to adjust after the deadline.”
Aside from exactly who the Stripers have lost – two of the biggest bats of their every day line-up and a lefty starter in the top 10 in the IL in just about every category – it is the positions they play that may have the biggest impact on the roster.
Outfield will be a particular concern, with the departures of Demeritte and Duvall leaving the Stripers with just three regular outfielders on the roster, with Jack Lopez getting his second straight start in left fielder – and just the 17th outfield start of his eight-year professional career – for Thursday night’s game with Norfolk.
On the other hand, sheer mathematics suggest the acquisition of three relievers by the Braves at the deadline means the Stripers should be getting some reinforcements soon.
In fact, Atlanta optioned right-handers Chad Sobotka and Jeremy Walker and lefty A.J. Minter to Gwinnett only hours before Thursday’s game, though only Minter had arrived and was active to play for the Stripers.
Still, that trio should all get plenty of work in Triple-A over the final month of the IL season.
“There’s obviously going to be a trickle down effect with (the Braves) adding three guys,” Berryhill said. “We’ll end up getting some players from up there that will fill in the bullpen. Offensively, Duvall is doing a great job for (Atlanta). Losing Demeritte hurts, but it’s an opportunity for him. Like I said before, it’s part of the Triple-A situation. Even in Double-A, you end up losing players around this time. You just have to make the adjustments.”
As Berryhill pointed out , the trades also opened up some opportunities for both Demeritte and Allard, both of whom were caught up in a numbers game with depth at the Major League level and throughout the organization.
Demeritte’s opportunity came very quickly, as the Winder native and Winder-Barrow grad having his contract selected by Detroit and called up to the majors Thursday afternoon.
Allard’s departure, meanwhile, will not only open up an opportunity for him, but also thin out what was a very crowded Stripers rotation, which had six starters up until Tuesday night.