SUWANEE — Trailing early against Mill Creek, quarterback Sam Horn and the Collins Hill offense repeated a successful pattern again and again Friday night.
Get the football to Travis Hunter.
The highly touted junior’s huge first half built a double-figure lead and powered the Eagles to a 28-17 victory that clinched the program’s first region championship since 2013, when it shared the crown with North Gwinnett and Norcross. It was just the third region title in Collins Hill’s history and the second outright championship, joining the 2004 team in accomplishing that feat.
Collins Hill (8-2, 4-0 region) now gets a week off before opening the state playoffs at home, the reward for snapping a six-game losing streak to Mill Creek that also dated back to 2013.
“It’s crazy. It’s indescribable,” said Horn, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. “Third one in 27 years or something like that. To be one of those to do it is just crazy. Watching my brothers (play) was fun, but one day I wanted to make my own path and we’re starting it right here. Our first goal of the season was win the region championship and it goes on and on, win the playoff game, go 1-0 and hopefully go to the state championship and win that one.”
By halftime, Horn had thrown for 276 yards and the three TDs to Hunter, who had 10 catches for 187 yards and a 10-yard run in the first two quarters. Of the Eagles’ 264 first-half yards (they had minus-12 on the ground), Hunter was responsible for 197 — and the big reason his team led 21-10 at the half.
“He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever seen,” Horn said of Hunter. “There’s no doubt about it. If you have No. 12 on your team, you’re going to throw it to him. You’re stupid if you don’t.”
Hunter, a Florida State commitment, finished the game with 15 catches for 209 yards and the three scores.
“The kid’s the best player in the country,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said of Hunter. “I dare somebody to find a better player than him. And then it helps to have one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the nation (in Horn). That combination is like Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.”
Mill Creek (4-5, 1-2), which plays Peachtree Ridge for the region’s third seed next week, limited Hunter to five catches for 22 yards in the second half. But the damage was already done by a motivated Hunter, who played with a purpose.
“I played for my grandmother today,” Hunter said. “She was in the hospital (with a stroke). My mom, this is her first game missing in a long time. She’s never missed a high school game. I told her to go down there and take care of my grandma in Florida. So today I just played for my grandma and I felt good today.”
After halftime, Mill Creek’s defense settled in, as did Collins Hill. The Hawks sacked Horn five times, but the Eagles had four sacks of their own of Hayden Clark, who threw for 123 yards and two TDs. Collins Hill’s defense also held the visitors’ rushing attack in check, limiting Mill Creek to 81 rushing yards (minus-35 on sacks of Clark).
Mill Creek opened the game with a 10-play drive that resulted in a 36-yard field goal from Brock Pellegrino, then forced a three-and-out with two negative plays and a forced fumble on Hunter on third down. The Hawks used the momentum on offense and took the ball inside the Collins Hill 10-yard line before losing a costly fumble.
The Eagles responded with an eight-play, 93-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard TD pass from Horn to Hunter. The two connected again on a 54-yard TD early in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.
Mill Creek answered with a 36-yard TD pass from Hayden Clark to Donovan Journey to get within 14-10, but Horn and Hunter linked up again with 2:35 left in the second quarter for an 18-yard TD strike.
Collins Hill opened the third quarter with an 18-play, 80-yard scoring drive that drained 6:48 off the clock and ended with Clint Gilbert’s 6-yard TD run for a 28-10 lead. The Eagles were forced into a first-and-31 during the drive, but a Mill Creek personal foul, followed by the Hawks jumping offsides on third-and-five, kept the possession going. A pass interference on third-and-goal also helped the march.
Both teams struggled with penalties — Mill Creek had 13 for 111 yards and Collins Hill had 12 for 120, including six holding penalties.
Mill Creek also scored on its first possession of the third quarter, going 65 yards in eight plays. Clark’s 14-yard TD pass to Travis Williams with 1:33 left got the deficit to 28-17.
The Hawks forced a quick three-and-out, then drove to the Collins Hill 12-yard line before settling for a field goal that would have made it a one-score game. Before Mill Creek could get a 28-yard kick off, it took a delay of game and then a 33-yard attempt was off the mark with 8:05 remaining.
Collins Hill never let the Hawks threaten again, and Spenser Anderson (14 rushes, 60 yards) helped drain the clock with a late drive and seal a milestone victory and a region championship.
“It means so much (to win region),” Gregory said. “It’s four years, an accumulation of a lot of work, a lot of really tough times, a lot of growing pains, some tough losses, all built into a bunch of kids just buying in. This is my first (four-year) class (at Collins Hill). How awesome is that. You couldn’t write it any better. You come in, you get a group of freshmen and they stick with you. Four years later, they go from being the bottom of the barrel and getting shoved around to this. … They had never beaten Mill Creek and North Gwinnett. So here they get to finish as seniors beating Mill Creek and North and being region champions. I’m so proud of them. I’m so proud of our whole program. I’m so proud of our coaching staff and just our whole community that’s gotten behind us.”
COLLINS HILL 28, MILL CREEK 17
Mill Creek 3 7 7 0 - 17
Collins Hill 7 14 7 0 - 28
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Brock Pellegrino 36 FG, 8:45
Collins Hill: Travis Hunter 20 pass from Sam Horn (Isaac Bonacci kick) 1:13
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Hunter 54 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 10:34
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey 36 pass from Hayden Clark (Pellegrino kick) 6:54
Collins Hill: Hunter 18 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 2:35
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Clint Gilbert 6 run (Bonacci kick) 5:12
Mill Creek: Travis Williams 14 pass from Clark (Pellegrino kick) 1:33
FOURTH QUARTER
None
MC CH
First downs 14 21
Rushes-yards 28-81 27-44
Passing yards 123 340
Comp-Att-INT 11-23-0 27-36-0
Fumbles-lost 3-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 13-111 12-120
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Mill Creek: Journey 9-46; Josh Battle 8-31; Caleb Downs 3-13; Ty Green 2-11; Romeo Pelham 1-11; Clark 5-(minus-31). Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 14-60; Gilbert 1-6; Hunter 1-3; Team 1-(minus-3); Horn 7-(minus-22).
PASSING - Mill Creek: Clark 11-23-0, 123. Collins Hill: Horn 27-35-0, 340; Hunter 0-1-0, 0.
RECEIVING - Mill Creek: Tim Page 2-30; Wiliams 2-23; Brendan Jenkins 2-14; Journey 1-36; Green 1-12; Battle 1-9; Pelham 1-2; Downs 1-(minus-3). Collins Hill: Hunter 15-209; Gilbert 5-46; Sean Norris 4-46; Anderson 3-39.
