Collins Hill star and Jackson State recruit Travis Hunter was named the Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year on Thursday, highlighting the local high school football players honored by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta on its season-ending awards.
Hunter, who helped the Eagles to the Class AAAAAAA state title, this season was joined by Powell (Tenn.) standout Walter Nolan as a top award-winner — Nolan was the Bobby Dodd National Lineman of the Year. The Mr. Georgia Award went to Rabun County quarterback and Georgia signee Gunner Stockton, while the other individual awards went to Milton’s L.T. Overton (Junior Little Peach Award), Jefferson’s Sammy Brown (Sophomore Little Peach Award) and Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah (Freshman Little Peach Award).
Collins Hill’s Lenny Gregory and Buford’s Bryant Appling, who led their teams to state titles in AAAAAAA and AAAAAA, respectively, were picked as state coaches of the year in their classifications.
Hunter also made the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s All-Star Team as a wide receiver. He was joined on the All-Star Team by Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn and defensive lineman Asani Redwood, Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman Addison Nichols and defensive back Will Hardy, Wesleyan kicker Brooks Sturgeon, North Gwinnett defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, Buford defensive back Jake Pope and Mill Creek defensive back Caleb Downs.
