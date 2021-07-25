LAWRENCEVILLE – Travis Demeritte smashed his third grand slam in his last seven games as the Gwinnett Stripers wrapped up the series with a 7-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Sean Kazmar Jr. stole home on a double steal with Phillip Ervin to score Gwinnett’s first run in the second inning, but Demeritte’s grand slam off Claudio Custodio (L, 1-1) later in the frame gave the Stripers a firm 5-0 lead. William Contreras belted a two-run homer (7) that one-hopped the fence into The Fieldhouse Apartments to make it 7-1 in the fifth.
Demeritte led the Stripers (37-35) in hits and RBIs on the day, finishing 2-for-4 with the grand slam and four RBIs. Cristian Pache reached base three times with a single, two walks and a run scored. Tanner Roark allowed one hit over three scoreless innings in his second spot start for the Stripers this season. Connor Johnstone (W, 3-6) earned the win after allowing one run over two innings pitched.
Demeritte is batting .371 (13-for-35) with a double, five home runs and 16 RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 11. Contreras has homered in four of his last five games, has a 12-game hitting streak, and is batting .377 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 14 games with Gwinnett. Since July 8, the Stripers are 14-3 and have outscored opponents 113-63 in that span.
Gwinnett now travels to Memphis for an 8:10 p.m. game Tuesday at AutoZone Park. RHP Kyle Wright (2-4, 4.18 ERA) will start for the Stripers, while the Redbirds haven't announced a starting pitcher.
