MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Travis Demeritte's two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning led the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Gwinnett earned its largest come-from-behind win of the season, erasing an early 5-0 deficit. The Stripers (45-46) fell behind by five runs through four innings but rallied back to cut the deficit to 5-4 as Braden Shewmake (6) and Hernan Perez (4) each blasted solo home runs and Joe Dunand tallied an RBI single.
Down 6-4 in the eighth, Preston Tucker laced a two-out single scoring Greyson Jenista and Demeritte followed with a line-drive to the right-center gap scoring Dunand and Tucker for a 7-6 lead.
Tucker (2-for-5) and Demeritte (1-for-5, double) each had two-RBI games for the Stripers, while Dunand (3-for-3) and Chadwick Tromp (3-for-5) each had three-hit games. Gwinnett used eight pitchers in the game, with Jay Jackson (W, 1-0), Roel Ramirez (H, 1) and Michael Tonkin (S, 8) combining on 3.0 scoreless, two-hit innings to finish the game.
Prior to the five-run comeback, Gwinnett's largest deficit overcome in a win this season was three runs (accomplished twice, last on July 4 vs. Charlotte). Tonkin extended his scoreless innings streak to 16.2 spanning his last 15 appearances. The Stripers improved to 4-39 when trailing after seven innings this season.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Jake Woodford (1-2, 3.33 ERA) for the Redbirds.
