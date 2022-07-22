51531468192_1c34c901fc_o.jpg
Jamie Spaar/Gwinnett Stripers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Travis Demeritte's two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning led the Gwinnett Stripers to a 7-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Gwinnett earned its largest come-from-behind win of the season, erasing an early 5-0 deficit. The Stripers (45-46) fell behind by five runs through four innings but rallied back to cut the deficit to 5-4 as Braden Shewmake (6) and Hernan Perez (4) each blasted solo home runs and Joe Dunand tallied an RBI single.

