Aug 15, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) plays the ball away from Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United announced Monday the club has exercised the transfer option on defender Ronald Hernández from Aberdeen FC.
The Venezuelan spent the 2021 season with Atlanta United on loan from the Scottish Premiership side. Hernández has signed a contract through the 2024 season and will occupy an international roster spot upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
“Ronald is a talented and versatile defender who we’re pleased to add permanently to our roster,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “After coming in last season on loan, he was able to re-integrate himself into the Venezuela National Team after playing valuable minutes for our club. We look forward to Ronald continuing to add competition for playing time in our team.”
The Barinas, Venezuela native joined Atlanta United on loan before the 2021 season. He finished the campaign with 13 matches played including eight starts. He scored his first career MLS goal on July 21 at Cincinnati to secure a 1-1 draw. Hernández played a total of 634 minutes last season for Atlanta.
Hernández, 24, began his professional career with Zamora FC of the Venezuelan Primera División where he played from 2015-17. He signed with Norwegian club Stabæk in August of 2017 where he spent three seasons and made 61 appearances across all competitions. Hernández became a regular starter in 2019 when he made 27 appearances in Eliteserien play and totaled four assists.
Hernández moved to Aberdeen in January 2020 and made two appearances at the end of the 2019-2020 season. He made four appearances during the 2020-21 Premiership season prior to joining Atlanta United.
Hernández made his debut with the Venezuelan National Team as a starter in a World Cup Qualifying match against Paraguay on October 11, 2017. Last season, Hernández made 10 appearances for Venezuela, including scoring his first goal for the national team on June 20 in a 2-2 draw vs. Ecuador in the Copa America. He’s earned 27 total caps, including 19 starts for his country’s senior national team. Hernández also played every minute of the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea where Venezuela reached the finals.
