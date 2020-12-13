Atlanta United announced Sunday the club has acquired up to $225,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC in exchange for midfielder Jon Gallagher.
Gallagher originally joined Atlanta United after being selected in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He made his MLS debut during the 2020 season and went on to make 16 appearances with 11 starts, while scoring four goals.
The MLS offseason continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 with the Expansion Draft for Austin FC; however, Atlanta is one of 10 teams that are protected because it had a player selected during last year’s Expansion Draft. Free Agency will open at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, in addition to the league’s Waiver Draft. The MLS Re-Entry Draft will then begin on Thursday, Dec. 16 (Stage 1) and conclude Tuesday, Dec. 22 (Stage 2).
Atlanta is scheduled to return to action against Club America in the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The tournament was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue Dec. 15-22 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.
