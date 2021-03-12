LILBURN — Parkview’s boys and girls track and field teams won Friday’s Parkview Need For Speed XII meet, which also featured an impressive run by Buford’s Isaiah Bond.
Bond, a junior, won the boys 100-meter dash in 10.60 seconds, pulling away from Parkview’s Leon Christian (10.90).
The Panthers won the six-team boys meet with 221 points, Buford was second at 128 and Collins Hill took third at 97.
Parkview’s girls won with 163.5 points, followed by Buford (118.5), Greater Atlanta Christian (103) and Collins Hill (62).
Parkview’s girls event winners were Carson Moore (60 hurdles, 9.49 and triple jump, 35 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and Neriah Lee (60, 8.21).
The Parkview boys picked up individual wins from Caden Hall (800, 1:59.32), Christian (200, 21.94), Bryce Fleetwood (high jump, 6-4) and Cody Brown (shot put, 47-0 and discus, 144-4).
In addition to Bond, Buford got victories from Victor Payne (60 hurdles, 8.57), Victor Venn (60, 6.95), Ryland Gandy (300, 35.70) and Malik Williams (long jump, 20-2 3/4).
Buford’s girls team got wins from Sydney Harris (200, 24.52), Hayley Iverson (long jump 16-8 1/4) and Jenevieve Talaber (high jump, 4-10).
GAC got first-place finishes from Morgan Collins (girls, 1,200, 4:00.01), Colton Harsh (boys 1,200, 3:32.45 and 1,500, 4:29.85), Danielle Jones (girls 100, 12.72), Nyla Thompson (girls 300, 43.00 and pole vault, 9-6) and Autumn Clark (girls shot put, 34-4 and discus, 96-11).
TRACK AND FIELD
Lanier hosts Welcome to the Ranch
SUGAR HILL — The Welcome to the Ranch IV track and field meet was held Friday at Lanier.
Peachtree Ridge’s girls team got wins from Tamiia Fuller (100, 12.03 and 200, 24.51), Kendalyn McBride (400, 1:00.02), Sydney Augmon (800, 2:23.31) and Trinity Marshall (100 hurdles, 16.19).
North Gwinnett had two girls winners in Sierra Harrison (300 hurdles, 47.72 and high jump, 5-4), Adaora Tagbo (long jump, 16-1), while Lanier’s Annette Rodriguez (1,600, 5:25.34) also posted a win.
North’s boys got wins from Aaron Brebnor (400, 53.06) and Moses Mitchell (2:08.00), while Peachtree Ridge’s boys winners were Aldi Susanto (1,600, 4:42.41) and Kyle Fisher (long jump, 20-5 and triple jump 45-4). Lanier’s Daniel Hollie also had an individual win (high jump, 6-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.