Three Gwinnett graduates, all sophomores, had big years for the powerhouse Georgia Highlands College baseball program, which finished the coronavirus-shortened season with a 21-4 record.
Brookwood grad Trace Twardoski hit .433 with three home runs, 24 RBIs, 10 doubles and a triple. He had a .514 on-base percentage and stole 11 bases.
Ryan Smithson, from Grayson, went 1-0 with a save in four relief appearances, striking out 12 and walking just two in seven innings. North Gwinnett grad Lavoisier Fisher hit .298 with two home runs, eight RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .468 on-base percentage.
