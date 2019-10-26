ATLANTA – Georgia State used another prolific offensive performance, including a school-record 390 yards on the ground, to win its fourth straight football game and earn bowl eligibility for the third time in five years with a 52-33 victory over Troy Saturday night at Georgia State Stadium.
Tra Barnett rushed for a career-high and school-record 242 yards to become Georgia State’s career rushing leader with 1,631 yards, passing Travis Evans (1,500, 2010-13).
With 928 yards on the season, Barnett also broke the Georgia State single-season record previously held by Donald Russell (747 in 2012). He also took sole possession of the GSU career record with his 15th career rushing touchdown.
Georgia State (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) remained undefeated (4-0) at home this year while Troy fell to 3-4 and 1-2 in Sun Belt play.
Georgia State opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive on its first possession, capped by Dan Ellington’s 19-yard touchdown run, to take a quick 7-0 lead four minutes into the game.
Ellington finished the game 18-for-25 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 11 times for 32 yards with two rushing touchdowns.
After Troy tied the score, the Panthers scored on back-to-back possessions. Ellington connected with tight end Aubry Payne, who caught a tipped ball over the middle and raced for the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. For Payne, that is his team-leading sixth touchdown catch in seven games.
The Panthers got a fourth-down stop and took over at their 35-yard line. On the first play, Paige took the handoff from Ellington and raced 65 yards, dragging tacklers into the end zone for the score. The sophomore running back has two of the five longest runs in school history; he set the GSU record with an 82-yard touchdown last season vs. ULM.
Leading 21-14, Ellington directed a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Barnett’s 5-yard scoring run, to take a 28-14 lead with 3:28 left in the half.
Twice in the first half after Troy drove into GSU territory, the Panther defense came up with third-down sacks by Terry Thomas and Victor Heyward to keep the Trojans off the scoreboard.
Seth Paige added nine rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers who have broken the school record for rushing three times already this season.
Kaleb Barker led Troy going 34-for-45 for 421 yards and two touchdowns as Khalil McClain caught eight of those passes for 128 yards. D.K. Billingsley rushed nine times for 81 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans.
Georgia State will have its second bye of the season on Nov. 2, before returning to the field on Nov. 9 at UL Monroe. The Panthers return home to Georgia State Stadium on Nov. 16 to face Appalachian State at 2 p.m.