The TPC Sugarloaf All-Star Team won the recent PGA Junior League Regional, earning its third trip to the PGA Junior League National Championships.
The local team will compete as Team Georgia at the national event, hosted Oct. 11-14 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Sugarloaf golfers won the 2017 national title. Patrick McCrary is the team captain, and the coach is Greg Powers.
Sugarloaf’s golfers include Duluth residents Billy Abdow (13-year-old), Sahish Reddy (11) and Richard Yang (13), as well as Suwanee resident Parth Kumar (12) and Buford resident Anthony Purcea (13). Abdow has competed for the team during its previous two trips to nationals.
Other members of the all-star team are Kennesaw’s John Brady Knight (13) and Brody McQueen (11), Alpharetta’s Patmon Malcom (12), Bogart’s Frederick Chappell (13) and Milton’s Joseph Canitano (13).