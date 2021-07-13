CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Touki Toussaint earned his second Triple-A win in as many starts as the Gwinnett Stripers won 5-3 over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
Ryan Goins hustled home to score on a Yermín Mercedes passed ball in the sixth inning to give Gwinnett (27-34) a 4-2 lead. Travis Demeritte smashed a solo home run (7) in the ninth that gave the Stripers a 5-2 advantage over Charlotte (25-34).
Toussaint (W, 2-1) scattered three hits and allowed two earned runs while striking out seven over six innings in his fourth rehab start with the Stripers. Drew Waters led Gwinnett in the hit column, going 2-for-5 with a run scored in his first game back from the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. Tanner Roark (S, 1) earned his first save of the season, allowing one run over the final two innings.
Demeritte homered in his first game since coming off the injured list, playing in his first game since June 9 at Memphis (also homering for the first time since May 30 vs. Memphis). Waters is batting .432 (16-for-37) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBIs in his last nine games since July 2. The Stripers snapped a four-game road losing skid.
Gwinnett plays again Wednesday at Charlotte for a 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. LHP Kyle Muller (2-2, 4.34 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Reynaldo Lopez (1-6, 7.62 ERA) for the Knights.
