NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers fell behind 6-0 through four innings on the way to an 8-4 loss to the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
The Stripers (24-24) split the six-game series with the Tides.
Norfolk (23-25) scored five runs off Touki Toussaint (L, 2-2) in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a three-run double from Rylan Bannon. Jacob Nottingham’s solo home run (7) off R.J. Alaniz raised the Tides’ lead to 6-0 in the fourth.
The Stripers scored all four of their runs with two outs in the top of the fifth against lefty Logan Allen. Ryan Casteel doubled and scored on a double by Drew Waters, and Phil Gosselin followed with a two-run double. Preston Tucker added an RBI single to make it 6-4, but the comeback ended there. Norfolk tacked on two runs in the eighth against Michael Tonkin.
Gosselin went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Gwinnett. Waters (1-for-4, double) and Tucker (2-for-3) each had one RBI. For the Tides, Bannon tallied four RBIs in a 1-for-4 effort. Norfolk starter Dean Kremer, making his second rehab start of the series, struck out seven over four one-hit innings.
Gosselin is batting .338 (24-for-71) with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 11 runs, 11 RBIs, and a .999 OPS in 19 games in May. Alaniz struck out six over 2 2/3 innings in relief, the most strikeouts by a Stripers reliever this season.
Gwinnett returns home Monday to face Louisville at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (1-1, 6.95 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Ben Lively (1-3, 4.54 ERA) for the Bats.
