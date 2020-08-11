NEW YORK — A day after spotting the Phillies a huge early lead, the Braves did it again Tuesday night.
Atlanta fell behind 6-0 after three innings and 8-0 after five in an eventual 9-6 loss to the host New York Yankees. Philadelphia led the Braves 13-1 after five innings Monday in Atlanta’s 13-8 loss.
Starter Touki Toussaint took the brunt of the Yankees’ bats in his four innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on four hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Touissant gave up a three-run home run to Luke Voit in the first inning, then gave up three more in the third — the first on Austin Riley’s throwing error. Two runs then came home on Mike Ford’s double for a 6-0 Yankees lead after three innings.
Bryse Wilson followed in relief, but struggled with his control. He walked four in 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit (a solo home run by Aaron Judge) and two runs, both earned.
The Braves pulled closer in the sixth on Marcell Ozuna’s three-run homer, then tacked on a run in the seventh on Dansby Swanson’s RBI groundout.
Johan Camargo and Tyler Flowers had RBI doubles in the eighth to get Atlanta within 9-6, but the Braves could get no closer.
The teams play again Wednesday night.
