Tournament time can sometimes breathe new life into a struggling team. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for the Georgia Bulldogs softball squad.
Georgia lost 3-0 to Kentucky in Wednesday night's tournament opener in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Kentucky pitcher Autumn Humes stifled the Bulldogs' powerful offense. Humes was nearly unhittable in the circle for the Wildcats, racking up 10 strikeouts and only surrendering three hits in a tremendous complete game shutout.
The Bulldogs' offense could not capitalize on its limited opportunities. Georgia was 0-for-6 with runners on base. Individually, several key Bulldog hitters struggled. First baseman Lacey Fincher went 0-for-3 and second baseman Sydney Kuma recorded a softball hat trick by striking out three times.
Despite the first-round exit, and extending the Bulldogs' prolonged losing streak to seven in a row, Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer remains positive.
“We’ve just got to keep battling," Harris-Champer said after the loss. "We play good teams and we’re a good team, too. We’ve just got to keep battling.”
The Georgia softball team will look to get back on track in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
