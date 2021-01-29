©Dale Zanine 2020_12_1803265.JPG
Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against Lowndes during the Class AAAAAAA semifinals at Collins Hill High School.

 Dale Zanine

Three of the top season-ending, individual awards from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett went to the Class AAAAAAA runner-up Collins Hill football team.

The Eagles’ Travis Hunter (Athlete of the Year), Sam Horn (Quarterback of the Year) and James Smith (Outside Linebacker of the Year) each took top honors from the club, which recognized the best in Gwinnett high school football from the 2020 season.

Grayson, the AAAAAAA champion, had two top award-winners — Offensive Lineman of the Year Garrett Brophy and Defensive Back of the Year Jayvian Allen — as did North Gwinnett with Inside Linebacker of the Year Barrett Carter and Defensive Lineman of the Year Kayden McDonald.

Parkview’s Cody Brown was Running Back of the Year, Central Gwinnett’s Mekhi Mews was Wide Receiver of the Year, Norcross’ Lawson Luckie was Tight End of the Year and Buford’s Alejandro Mata was Specialist of the Year.

The club also selected its other award-winners and all-county teams. Those selections are as follows:

All-County Team

First-Team Offense

QB Mason Kaplan, Norcross

RB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula

RB Phil Mafah, Grayson

WR Jared Brown, Parkview

WR Trey Goodman, Norcross

WR Jamal Haynes, Grayson

WR Denylon Morrissette, Brookwood

TE Christian McIntyre, Mill Creek

OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview

OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill

OL Amari McNeill, Peachtree Ridge

OL Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian

OL Jacob Smith, Buford

KR Micah James, Meadowcreek

PK Dan Le-Hernandez, Brookwood

First-Team Defense

DL Victoine Brown, Grayson

DL Elijah Johnson, South Gwinnett

DL Kyle King, Lanier

ILB Tommy Beuglas, Buford

ILB Jalen Garner, Norcross

ILB T.J. Young, Dacula

OLB Kyle Efford, Dacula

OLB J.J. Hawkins, Discovery

OLB D.J. Johnson, South Gwinnett

DB Quincy Bryant, Parkview

DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek

DB Jayson Gilliom, North Gwinnett

DB Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview

P Brock Pellegrino

Second-Team Offense

QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

RB Josh Battle, Mill Creek

RB Victor Venn, Buford

WR Zion Alexander, Norcross

WR Andrew Dyer, Archer

WR Brooks Miller, GAC

WR Jake Pope, Buford

WR Jaden Smith, Grayson

TE Armond Anderson, South Gwinnett

TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood

OL Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan

OL Wil Calhoun, GAC

OL Alex Carman, Peachtree Ridge

OL Micah Green, Norcross

OL Luke Jones, Lanier

OL Tyzen Wilkerson, Grayson

KR Andrew Spearman, Archer

PK Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge

Second-Team Defense

DL Matthew Alexander, Buford

DL Noah Collins, Grayson

DL Xavier McDowell, South Gwinnett

DL Prince Morgan, Mill Creek

ILB Kemar Brown, North Gwinnett

ILB Jake Craven, Archer

ILB Rylan Serna, Lanier

OLB Zakye Barker, Norcross

OLB Grady Bryant, Grayson

OLB Malik Spencer, Buford

DB Josh Graham, Norcross

DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Brookwood

DB Jackson McCrary, Archer

DB Saiku White, GAC

P Cody Leach, North Gwinnett

All-County Honorable Mention

Archer: Edwin Mangual, D.J. Moore, Jose Quezada, Caleb Wooden; Berkmar: Cesar Champac, Naasir Croskery, Jermahri Hill, Dara Olonade; Brookwood: Princeton Brown, Conley Davis, Niles Prince, Ryan Young; Buford: Gabe Ervin, Boyd Farmer, Nick Perry, Amari Wansley; Central Gwinnett: Justin Johnson, Eldrick Mason, Moses Pryor, Amir Taylor; Collins Hill: Logan Birdsong, Clint Gilbert, Christian Harris, Sean Norris; Dacula: Dylan Hand, Daniel Poole, Adam Watkins; Discovery: Christian Grey, Sidney Hesse, Richard Seay, Deonte Wilkinson; Duluth: Nyle Ervin, Asmar Hasan, Jaiden Jones, Lonnie Ratliff IV; GAC: Aidan Bailey, Deymon Fleming, Thomas Lowman, Joseph Rose; Grayson: Derrel Farrar, Jaidyn Hicks, Fernando Sanchez, Griffin Scroggs; Lanier: Price Campbell, Nick Claypole, Yanis Kasende, Reese Scott; Meadowcreek: Kristopher Cassel, Jerryme Lundy, Julien Patterson, Jabari Ponders; Mill Creek: Noah Allen, Khamari Glover, Josiah Jordan, Dylan Lane; Mountain View: Marcus Brand, Mossiah Carter, Kaise Hill, Nathan Payne; Norcross: Quinton Bradford, Jared Brooks, Jahni Clarke, Bryghton Peters; North Gwinnett: Seth Anderson, Aaron Brebnor, Jordan Hancock, Austin Wainwright; Parkview: Torren Coppage-El, Tyler Curtis, David Patterson, Jackson Walls; Peachtree Ridge: Jakobe Bea, Kyle Brown, Cade Fox, Michael Hernandez; Providence: Skyler Jordan; Shiloh: Montae Boyd, Ryan Green, Brice Pollock, Myles Smith; South Gwinnett: Nigel Hussey, Corey Johnston, Khoreem Miller, Ty VanHassel; Wesleyan: Griffin Caldwell, Vance Nicklaus, Brooks Sturgeon, Jackson Turner

Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Ethan Bowen

Berkmar: Bailey Bennett

Brookwood: Jackson Schulz

Buford: Mason McCranie

Central Gwinnett: Dylan King

Collins Hill: Fahim Dorsey

Dacula: Kaleb Edwards

Discovery: Quisean Mills

Duluth: Sahil Punwani

GAC: Hudson Higgins

Grayson: Tyler Pugh

Lanier: Ford Reasons

Meadowcreek: Mukhtar Suleman

Mill Creek: Jackson Clayton

Mountain View: Jordan Eccleston

Norcross: Tripp Miller

North Gwinnett: Conner Sanders

Parkview: Suubi Mutebi

Peachtree Ridge: Matthew Webster

Providence: Joe Shealy

Shiloh: Myles Smith

South Gwinnett: Ty VanHassel

Wesleyan: Andrew Van Wie

Kevin Maloof Award (Player who puts team above himself)

Archer: Pierce Brown

Berkmar: Arlicia Bailey

Brookwood: Jack Spyke

Buford: Caleb Archer

Central Gwinnett: Jayoland Threat

Collins Hill: Logan Birdsong

Dacula: Reggie Icilien

Discovery: Sidney Hesse

Duluth: Nyle Ervin

GAC: Aidan Bailey

Grayson: Jibrahn Claude

Lanier: Aaron Prum

Meadowcreek: K’von Elloie

Mill Creek: C.J. Easley

Mountain View: Derrick Smith

Norcross: Kamren Lark

North Gwinnett: Jaaymen Rochell

Parkview: Arbab Elsayed

Peachtree Ridge: Brandon Cade

Shiloh: Myles Smith

South Gwinnett: Jay Wilson

Wesleyan: J.D. Chipman

Tally Johnson Award (Assistant Coach of the Year)

Archer: David Nelson

Berkmar: Terrance Saturday

Brookwood: Jason Jones

Buford: Gus Condon

Central Gwinnett: Bryant Harrison

Collins Hill: Drew Swick

Dacula: David Machovec

Discovery: Nathan Murphy

Duluth: Justin Larmond

GAC: Ryan McSwain

Grayson: Christopher Reese

Meadowcreek: Andrew Christie

Mill Creek: Jed Hodges

Mountain View: Allen Thompson

Norcross: Gary Humphries

North Gwinnett: Andrew Schmidt

Parkview: Stephen Smith

Peachtree Ridge: Jeremy Muyres

Shiloh: Travonta Burgess

Wesleyan: Jason Turner

Dave Hunter Award (Outstanding community service)

Archer: Emmie Craven

Berkmar: Rachel Puga

Central Gwinnett: Myron Bullock

Lanier: Donnie McGrath

Meadowcreek: Michael Thompson

Mountain View: Allison Jones

Norcross: Brandi Brown

North Gwinnett: Christina Skinner

Parkview: Todd Walls

Shiloh: James Roberts

South Gwinnett: Sheree Lewis

Cecil Morris Award (All-county caliber player whose season was cut short by injury)

Brookwood: Alexander Diggs

Buford: Isaiah Bond

Collins Hill: Mente Bridge

Dacula: Moussa Barry

Discovery: Andre Jefferson

Duluth: Lawson Strong

GAC: Tre Henry

Grayson: Daejon Reynolds

Lanier: Tyler Washington

Mill Creek: Brayden Dudley

Peachtree Ridge: Jamiu Williams

South Gwinnett: Jailen Barber

Wesleyan: Cooper Blauser

