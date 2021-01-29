Three of the top season-ending, individual awards from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett went to the Class AAAAAAA runner-up Collins Hill football team.
The Eagles’ Travis Hunter (Athlete of the Year), Sam Horn (Quarterback of the Year) and James Smith (Outside Linebacker of the Year) each took top honors from the club, which recognized the best in Gwinnett high school football from the 2020 season.
Grayson, the AAAAAAA champion, had two top award-winners — Offensive Lineman of the Year Garrett Brophy and Defensive Back of the Year Jayvian Allen — as did North Gwinnett with Inside Linebacker of the Year Barrett Carter and Defensive Lineman of the Year Kayden McDonald.
Parkview’s Cody Brown was Running Back of the Year, Central Gwinnett’s Mekhi Mews was Wide Receiver of the Year, Norcross’ Lawson Luckie was Tight End of the Year and Buford’s Alejandro Mata was Specialist of the Year.
The club also selected its other award-winners and all-county teams. Those selections are as follows:
All-County Team
First-Team Offense
QB Mason Kaplan, Norcross
RB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula
RB Phil Mafah, Grayson
WR Jared Brown, Parkview
WR Trey Goodman, Norcross
WR Jamal Haynes, Grayson
WR Denylon Morrissette, Brookwood
TE Christian McIntyre, Mill Creek
OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview
OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill
OL Amari McNeill, Peachtree Ridge
OL Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian
OL Jacob Smith, Buford
KR Micah James, Meadowcreek
PK Dan Le-Hernandez, Brookwood
First-Team Defense
DL Victoine Brown, Grayson
DL Elijah Johnson, South Gwinnett
DL Kyle King, Lanier
ILB Tommy Beuglas, Buford
ILB Jalen Garner, Norcross
ILB T.J. Young, Dacula
OLB Kyle Efford, Dacula
OLB J.J. Hawkins, Discovery
OLB D.J. Johnson, South Gwinnett
DB Quincy Bryant, Parkview
DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek
DB Jayson Gilliom, North Gwinnett
DB Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview
P Brock Pellegrino
Second-Team Offense
QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
RB Josh Battle, Mill Creek
RB Victor Venn, Buford
WR Zion Alexander, Norcross
WR Andrew Dyer, Archer
WR Brooks Miller, GAC
WR Jake Pope, Buford
WR Jaden Smith, Grayson
TE Armond Anderson, South Gwinnett
TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood
OL Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan
OL Wil Calhoun, GAC
OL Alex Carman, Peachtree Ridge
OL Micah Green, Norcross
OL Luke Jones, Lanier
OL Tyzen Wilkerson, Grayson
KR Andrew Spearman, Archer
PK Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge
Second-Team Defense
DL Matthew Alexander, Buford
DL Noah Collins, Grayson
DL Xavier McDowell, South Gwinnett
DL Prince Morgan, Mill Creek
ILB Kemar Brown, North Gwinnett
ILB Jake Craven, Archer
ILB Rylan Serna, Lanier
OLB Zakye Barker, Norcross
OLB Grady Bryant, Grayson
OLB Malik Spencer, Buford
DB Josh Graham, Norcross
DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Brookwood
DB Jackson McCrary, Archer
DB Saiku White, GAC
P Cody Leach, North Gwinnett
All-County Honorable Mention
Archer: Edwin Mangual, D.J. Moore, Jose Quezada, Caleb Wooden; Berkmar: Cesar Champac, Naasir Croskery, Jermahri Hill, Dara Olonade; Brookwood: Princeton Brown, Conley Davis, Niles Prince, Ryan Young; Buford: Gabe Ervin, Boyd Farmer, Nick Perry, Amari Wansley; Central Gwinnett: Justin Johnson, Eldrick Mason, Moses Pryor, Amir Taylor; Collins Hill: Logan Birdsong, Clint Gilbert, Christian Harris, Sean Norris; Dacula: Dylan Hand, Daniel Poole, Adam Watkins; Discovery: Christian Grey, Sidney Hesse, Richard Seay, Deonte Wilkinson; Duluth: Nyle Ervin, Asmar Hasan, Jaiden Jones, Lonnie Ratliff IV; GAC: Aidan Bailey, Deymon Fleming, Thomas Lowman, Joseph Rose; Grayson: Derrel Farrar, Jaidyn Hicks, Fernando Sanchez, Griffin Scroggs; Lanier: Price Campbell, Nick Claypole, Yanis Kasende, Reese Scott; Meadowcreek: Kristopher Cassel, Jerryme Lundy, Julien Patterson, Jabari Ponders; Mill Creek: Noah Allen, Khamari Glover, Josiah Jordan, Dylan Lane; Mountain View: Marcus Brand, Mossiah Carter, Kaise Hill, Nathan Payne; Norcross: Quinton Bradford, Jared Brooks, Jahni Clarke, Bryghton Peters; North Gwinnett: Seth Anderson, Aaron Brebnor, Jordan Hancock, Austin Wainwright; Parkview: Torren Coppage-El, Tyler Curtis, David Patterson, Jackson Walls; Peachtree Ridge: Jakobe Bea, Kyle Brown, Cade Fox, Michael Hernandez; Providence: Skyler Jordan; Shiloh: Montae Boyd, Ryan Green, Brice Pollock, Myles Smith; South Gwinnett: Nigel Hussey, Corey Johnston, Khoreem Miller, Ty VanHassel; Wesleyan: Griffin Caldwell, Vance Nicklaus, Brooks Sturgeon, Jackson Turner
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Ethan Bowen
Berkmar: Bailey Bennett
Brookwood: Jackson Schulz
Buford: Mason McCranie
Central Gwinnett: Dylan King
Collins Hill: Fahim Dorsey
Dacula: Kaleb Edwards
Discovery: Quisean Mills
Duluth: Sahil Punwani
GAC: Hudson Higgins
Grayson: Tyler Pugh
Lanier: Ford Reasons
Meadowcreek: Mukhtar Suleman
Mill Creek: Jackson Clayton
Mountain View: Jordan Eccleston
Norcross: Tripp Miller
North Gwinnett: Conner Sanders
Parkview: Suubi Mutebi
Peachtree Ridge: Matthew Webster
Providence: Joe Shealy
Shiloh: Myles Smith
South Gwinnett: Ty VanHassel
Wesleyan: Andrew Van Wie
Kevin Maloof Award (Player who puts team above himself)
Archer: Pierce Brown
Berkmar: Arlicia Bailey
Brookwood: Jack Spyke
Buford: Caleb Archer
Central Gwinnett: Jayoland Threat
Collins Hill: Logan Birdsong
Dacula: Reggie Icilien
Discovery: Sidney Hesse
Duluth: Nyle Ervin
GAC: Aidan Bailey
Grayson: Jibrahn Claude
Lanier: Aaron Prum
Meadowcreek: K’von Elloie
Mill Creek: C.J. Easley
Mountain View: Derrick Smith
Norcross: Kamren Lark
North Gwinnett: Jaaymen Rochell
Parkview: Arbab Elsayed
Peachtree Ridge: Brandon Cade
Shiloh: Myles Smith
South Gwinnett: Jay Wilson
Wesleyan: J.D. Chipman
Tally Johnson Award (Assistant Coach of the Year)
Archer: David Nelson
Berkmar: Terrance Saturday
Brookwood: Jason Jones
Buford: Gus Condon
Central Gwinnett: Bryant Harrison
Collins Hill: Drew Swick
Dacula: David Machovec
Discovery: Nathan Murphy
Duluth: Justin Larmond
GAC: Ryan McSwain
Grayson: Christopher Reese
Meadowcreek: Andrew Christie
Mill Creek: Jed Hodges
Mountain View: Allen Thompson
Norcross: Gary Humphries
North Gwinnett: Andrew Schmidt
Parkview: Stephen Smith
Peachtree Ridge: Jeremy Muyres
Shiloh: Travonta Burgess
Wesleyan: Jason Turner
Dave Hunter Award (Outstanding community service)
Archer: Emmie Craven
Berkmar: Rachel Puga
Central Gwinnett: Myron Bullock
Lanier: Donnie McGrath
Meadowcreek: Michael Thompson
Mountain View: Allison Jones
Norcross: Brandi Brown
North Gwinnett: Christina Skinner
Parkview: Todd Walls
Shiloh: James Roberts
South Gwinnett: Sheree Lewis
Cecil Morris Award (All-county caliber player whose season was cut short by injury)
Brookwood: Alexander Diggs
Buford: Isaiah Bond
Collins Hill: Mente Bridge
Dacula: Moussa Barry
Discovery: Andre Jefferson
Duluth: Lawson Strong
GAC: Tre Henry
Grayson: Daejon Reynolds
Lanier: Tyler Washington
Mill Creek: Brayden Dudley
Peachtree Ridge: Jamiu Williams
South Gwinnett: Jailen Barber
Wesleyan: Cooper Blauser
