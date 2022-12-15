Class AAAAAAA state football champion Mill Creek earned four of the top awards from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett, which recently announced its honors for the 2022 high school season.

The Hawks who received awards as Gwinnett’s best were Caleb Downs as Athlete of the Year, Aidan Banfield as Offensive Lineman of the Year, Jamal Anderson as Outside Linebacker of the Year and Jacob Ulrich as Punter of the Year.