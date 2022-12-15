Class AAAAAAA state football champion Mill Creek earned four of the top awards from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett, which recently announced its honors for the 2022 high school season.
The Hawks who received awards as Gwinnett’s best were Caleb Downs as Athlete of the Year, Aidan Banfield as Offensive Lineman of the Year, Jamal Anderson as Outside Linebacker of the Year and Jacob Ulrich as Punter of the Year.
Buford had two top award winners — Justice Haynes as Running Back of the Year and K.J. Bolden as Defensive Back of the Year — as did Norcross with Lawson Luckie as Tight End of the Year and Zion Taylor as Specialist of the Year.
The other major individual awards went to Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan as Quarterback of the Year, Parkview’s Mike Matthews as Wide Receiver of the Year, Grayson’s Jalen Smith as Inside Linebacker of the Year and North Gwinnett’s Kayden McDonald as Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The athletes will be honored with an All-County Awards Night ceremony on Jan. 10 at 12Stone Church’s Sugarloaf Campus in Duluth, along with the following award-winners for the season:
First-Team Offense
QB Gavin Hall, Hebron Christian
RB Khyair Spain, Parkview
RB Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
WR Makhail Wood, Mill Creek
WR Nakai Poole, Norcross
WR Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
WR Bryce Dopson, Brookwood
TE Anthony Miller, Duluth
OL Paul Mubenga, Buford
OL Correy Mays, Brookwood
OL Sean Kimani, Duluth
OL Jaiden Brown, Meadowcreek
OL Gemyel Allen, Mountain View
OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Grayson
PK Ahmed Mohamed, Peachtree Ridge
KR Kenan Holmes, North Gwinnett
First-Team Defense
DL Myles Parker, Brookwood
DL Eddrick Houston, Buford
DL Simeon Boulware, Dacula
DL Sha’Kwan McKnight, Norcross
ILB Josh Anglin, Mill Creek
ILB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood
ILB DeMarco Ward, Duluth
OLB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson
OLB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross
OLB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett
DB A.J. Holloman, Duluth
DB J.T. Hornick, Hebron Christian
DB Antonio Molder II, Norcross
DB Jay Crawford, Parkview
DB Brice Pollock, Shiloh
P Jackson Smith, Mountain View
Second-Team Offense
QB Colin Houck, Parkview
RB Joseph Taylor Jr., Grayson
RB Cameron Robinson, Mill Creek
WR Caden High, Grayson
WR Xavier Daisy, Greater Atlanta Christian
WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek
WR Jamie Tremble, Wesleyan
TE William Wallace, Archer
OL T.K. Lanier, Collins Hill
OL Hadine Diaby, Grayson
OL Ben Claypole, Lanier
OL Nate Lee, Mountain View
OL Miada Jones, Norcross
OL Charles Thorpe, North Gwinnett
PK Drew Duva, Norcross
KR Jordan Ghant, Peachtree Ridge
Second-Team Defense
DL Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill
DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek
DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett
ILB Ryan McKinnis, Buford
ILB Chuma Okoye, Dacula
ILB Jayden Bethea, Dacula
ILB Cole Mullins, Mill Creek
OLB Noah Holton, Brookwood
OLB Sean Moon, Central Gwinnett
OLB Muhammad Alcine, Discovery
OLB A.J. Pigford, South Gwinnett
DB Myles Woods, Grayson
DB C.J. Clements, Grayson
DB Harrison Voelzke, Greater Atlanta Christian
DB Antonio White, Parkview
P Carlos Munoz, Parkview
Kevin Maloof Award (Player who puts team above himself)
Archer: Van Nute
Berkmar: Derry Moss
Brookwood: Shaman Lewis
Buford: Aiden Jeter
Central Gwinnett: Jaden Marlin
Collins Hill: Mikey Sheehan
Dacula: Chidozie Nwachukwu
Discovery: Jason Harkless
Duluth: River Thompson-Brown
Grayson: Desmond Gerald
Greater Atlanta Christian: Mekhi Blocker
Hebron Christian: J.T. Sperring
Lanier: Jordan England
Meadowcreek: Amon Pearson
Mill Creek: Hayden Clark
Mountain View: Caleb Farr
Norcross: A.J. Watkins
North Gwinnett: Maddox Brix
Parkview: Carson Wilson
Peachtree Ridge: John Hicks
Providence Christian: Memphis Fitzgerald
Seckinger: Bryson Ruggs
Shiloh: Jabari Morrison
South Gwinnett: Adrian Pigford
Wesleyan: Trent DeBow
Cecil Morris Award (All-county caliber player whose season was cut short by injury)
Berkmar: David Jordan
Brookwood: Jordan Davenport
Buford: Bryson Banks
Collins Hill: Jayden Davis
Greater Atlanta Christian: Louie Fabec
Lanier: Tyrell Willis
Norcross: Devin Hunter
North Gwinnett: Ethan Washington
Parkview: Nolan Marshall
Peachtree Ridge: Myles Abernathy
Providence Christian: Eli Pressley
South Gwinnett: Nate Miller
Wesleyan: Charlie Rickell
Tally Johnson Award (Assistant coach of the year)
Archer: Ryan Douglas
Berkmar: Nicco Salvadore
Brookwood: Travis Billings
Buford: Dwayne DuBose
Central Gwinnett: Gio De La Peña
Collins Hill: Matt Rogers
Dacula: Brad Palmer
Discovery: Justin Carlyle
Duluth: Anthony Criswell
Grayson: Jacob Timmerman
Greater Atlanta Christian: Lanny Blackwood
Hebron Christian: Daniel Mejia
Lanier: Phillip Davis
Meadowcreek: Johnny Burdette
Mill Creek: Chuck Jordan
Mountain View: Ricky Aspinwall
Norcross: Nathan Thornton
North Gwinnett: Cedric Dickerson
Parkview: Jacob Gunter
Peachtree Ridge: Brian Balsmeyer
Providence Christian: Joe Crosby
Seckinger: Andrew Christie
Shiloh: Ernest Bell
Wesleyan: Andrew Frerking
Academic Athlete of the Year
Archer: Barry Richardson
Berkmar: Bryan Benitez
Brookwood: Edozie Aligwekwe
Buford: Eli McElwaney
Central Gwinnett: Xavier Tates
Collins Hill: Brandon Brown
Dacula: Kevin Smith
Discovery: Demilade Maclean
Duluth: Adithya Jandhyala
Grayson: Rayne Fry
Greater Atlanta Christian: Aidan McKinnie
Hebron Christian: Deacon Maynard
Lanier: Gibson Rieteg
Meadowcreek: Jordan Vang
Mill Creek: Parker McCaig
Mountain View: Terell Battle
Norcross: Xavier Boateng
North Gwinnett: Harbin Tinney
Parkview: Sam Lindsey
Peachtree Ridge: A.J. Bonds
Providence Christian: Reed Riley
Seckinger: Jordan Oldknow
Shiloh: Marcus Head
South Gwinnett: Devin Thomas
Wesleyan: Will Tucker
Linda Jones Memorial Award/Sports Medicine South Scholarship
Archer: P.J. Rogers
Berkmar: Gabriel Ansah
Brookwood: Jumal Prothro
Buford: Christian Butler
Central Gwinnett: Mark Collier
Collins Hill: Luke Thomas
Dacula: Marlon Stewart
Discovery: Jason Harkless
Duluth: T.J. Wells
Grayson: Chris Maddox
Greater Atlanta Christian: Cardell Robinson
Hebron Christian: Alex Pinela
Lanier: Damarcus Ash
Meadowcreek: Cameron Ellis
Mill Creek: Bryce Bothwell
Mountain View: Nate Lee
Norcross: Quentin Pino Bishop
North Gwinnett: Maddox Brix
Parkview: Jordan Willie
Peachtree Ridge: Jordan Ghant
Providence Christian: Dre Booker
Seckinger: Bryson Ruggs
Shiloh: George Benjamin
South Gwinnett: Jayqunn Billingsley
Wesleyan: Carlos Lopez
Dave Hunter Award (Outstanding community service)
Archer: Bryan Small
Berkmar: Norma Galindo
Central Gwinnett: Paula Anderson
Dacula: Christel Bethea
Discovery: Kendra Byrd
Duluth: Doby Rogers
Grayson: Leah Woods
Hebron Christian: Valerie Maynard
Meadowcreek: Reagan Cortes
Mill Creek: Jay Pennebaker
Mountain View: Michael Vanhorn
Providence Christian: Rob Riley
Seckinger: John Schaefer
Shiloh: David Wengryn
South Gwinnett: Freddie Hart
Honorable Mention All-County
Archer: Justin Johnson, Kunmi Ibrahim, Eugene Camese, Jordan Ferrell
Berkmar: Baraka Wawairu, Jayden Newkirk, Cesar Champac, Michael Calloway
Brookwood: Jumal Prothro, Taylor Smith, Cali Gober, Joseph Leslie
Buford: Alijah Williams, Ian Chandler, Jack Damron, Dylan Wittke
Central Gwinnett: Robert Pierce, Jason Jackson, Joshua Brooks, Jaylen Carter
Collins Hill: Brandon Brown, Isaiah Richardson, Chase Nash, Luke Thomas
Dacula: Jonathan Williams, Judah Knight, Christian Ingram, D.J. Tisdale
Discovery: Jason Harkless, Jacob Davis, Demilade Maclean, Darryl Walton
Duluth: River Thompson-Brown, Tavion Jackson, Greg Gauthreaux, David Jamieson
Grayson: Andre Fuller, John Cineas, Jeff Davis Jr., Kylan Fox
Greater Atlanta Christian: Aidan McKinnie, Jack Stanton, Bryce Izundu, Braylen Burgess
Hebron Christian: Drew Faucher, Dean Maynard, K.J. Thomas, Nick Wade
Lanier: Ryan Jean, Chase Jameson, Kaden Beard, Rylan Haight
Meadowcreek: Gio West, Cameron Ellis, Alex Dalmeida, Jivan Baly
Mill Creek: Hayden Clark, Nick Maxey, Brendan Jenkins, Cooper Bothwell
Mountain View: Justin Greene, Zyon Davis, Santana Banner, Jabari Spencer
Norcross: Jackson Bussey, Jaylen Brown, Tywan Royal, Andre Thompson
North Gwinnett: Will Collins, Marek Briley, Ryan Hall, Cole Funderburk
Parkview: Carson Wilson, Cortez Smith, Jordan Floyd, Josh Haynes
Peachtree Ridge: John Dutton, Darius Wallace, Luke Fitts, Ashton Bridwell
Providence Christian: Caleb Lee, Sully Croker, Eli Pressley, Max Schiefer
Seckinger: Jahki Jackson, Avery Little, Jayden Vernot, Hans Menakuntima
Shiloh: Jeremiah Harden, Myles Smith, Mekhi Phillips, Aston Grady
South Gwinnett: Nate Miller, Tymere Burton, Ike Eneude, Erik Calvillo
Wesleyan: Reed Purcell, Matt Wright, Bo Britt, Baer Cole
