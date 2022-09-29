Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: September 29, 2022 @ 3:18 pm
Duluth's Tavion Jackson (2) looks to the sideline during a football game against Chamblee on Sept. 9, 2022.
The Touchdown Club of Gwinnett honored its September players of the month with a Wednesday night ceremony at Central Gwinnett High School.
Longtime Central head football coach Tally Johnson, a member of the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame, was the featured speaker.
Each Gwinnett program had four players recognized for the player of the month honor. Those selections are as follows:
Archer
Eugene Camese, Nissi Mukulu, Sam Rwibuka, William Wallace
Brookwood
Bryce Dopson, Joseph Leslie, Dylan Lonergan, Malcolm McCain
Buford
Kobi Blackwell, Ian Chandler, Justice Haynes, Alijah Williams
Central Gwinnett
Mark Collier, Samir Dervisevic, Jaden Marlin, Sean Moon
Collins Hill
Dion Crawford, Mikey Sheehan, Deuce Geralds, Isaiah Richardson
Dacula
Jayden Bethea, Simeon Boulware, Christian Ingram, Chuma Okoye
Discovery
Muhammad Alcine, Jacob Davis, Josiah Goldsmith, Jason Harkless
Duluth
River Thompson-Brown, Tavion Jackson, Sean Kimani, DeMarco Ward
Grayson
Tyler Atkinson, Caden High, Jalen Smith, Joseph Taylor
Greater Atlanta Christian
Xavier Daisy, Harrison Voelzke, Bryce Izundu, Jack Stanton
Hebron Christian
Drew Faucher, Gavin Hall, J.T. Hornick, Deacon Maynard
Lanier
Damarcus Ash, Kaden Beard, Ryan Jean, Chase Jameson
Meadowcreek
Andre Craig, Maison James, Jordan Louie, Gio West
Mill Creek
Hayden Clark, Caleb Downs, Cole Mullins, Makhail Wood
Mountain View
A.J. Cheeks, Zyon Davis, Nate Nelson, Justin Greene
Norcross
Miada Jones, Antonio Molder, Nakai Poole, Andre Thompson
North Gwinnett
Marek Briley, Will Collins, Grant Godfrey, Kayden McDonald
Parkview
Colin Houck, Nolan Marshall, Carlos Munoz, Khyair Spain
Peachtree Ridge
John Dutton, Desean Lumpkin, Ashton Bridwell, Ahmed Mohammed
Providence Christian
Max Schiefer, Devin Long, Sully Croker, Patton Dunahoo
Seckinger
Avery Little, Harrison Raley, Hans Menakuntima, Jayden Vernot
South Gwinnett
Jayqunn Billingsley, Erik Calvillo, Nate Miller, A.J. Pigford
Wesleyan
Trent DeBow, Ben Jackson, Reed Purcell, Charlie Rickell
Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida leaving behind a path of destruction in its wake. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific — results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.