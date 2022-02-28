Collins Hill football players earned three of the top honors on the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett’s season-ending awards list after voting by the county's high school coaches.

The Eagles’ Travis Hunter was Gwinnett’s Athlete of the Year, teammate Sam Horn was Quarterback of the Year and Dion Crawford was Outside Linebacker of the Year. Those three helped Collins Hill to the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state football championship, the first in program history.

Class AAAAAA state champion Buford had two top award-winners — Isaiah Bond as Wide Receiver of the Year and Alejandro Mata as Kicker of the Year.

The other top offensive awards went to Brookwood’s Alexander Diggs (Running Back of the Year), Norcross’ Lawson Luckie (Tight End of the Year) and Grayson’s Griffin Scroggs (Offensive Lineman of the Year).

The defensive awards also featured Dacula’s Kyle Efford (Inside Linebacker of the Year), Norcross’ Zakye Barker (Inside Linebacker of the Year), Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs (Defensive Back of the Year) and North Gwinnett’s Kayden McDonald (Defensive Lineman of the Year).

Joining Mata on the special teams award list were Peachtree Ridge’s Eddie Park (Punter of the Year) and Parkview long snapper Sam Lindsey (Specialist of the Year).

The others honored by the Touchdown Club are as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett

RB Victor Venn, Buford

WR Nakai Poole, Norcross

WR D.J. Moore, Archer

WR Cam Pedro, Collins Hill

WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth

WR Zion Taylor, Parkview

TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood

OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill

OL Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian

OL Luke Jones, Lanier

OL Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek

OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview

PK J.J. Silva, Brookwood

SP Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge

First-Team Defense

DL Asani Redwood, Collins Hill

DL A.J. Pigford, South Gwinnett

DL Kristopher Cassel, Meadowcreek

LB Jayden Bethea, Dacula

LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett

LB Lassana Simaga, Central Gwinnett

LB Ethan Ramos, South Gwinnett

LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek

LB Malik Spencer, Buford

LB Exavier McDowell, South Gwinnett

DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross

DB Jake Pope, Buford

DB Will Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian

DB Caleb Wooden, Archer

DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson

P Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek

Second-Team Offense

QB Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth

QB Ashton Daniels, Buford

RB Joseph Taylor, Grayson

RB Jacob Davis, Discovery

RB Bryan Williams, Lanier

WR Ethan Davis, Collins Hill

WR Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett

WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek

WR Moussa Barry, Dacula

TE Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge

OL Brian Williams, Archer

OL Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View

OL Jaaymen Rochell, North Gwinnett

OL Miada Jones, Norcross

OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood

PK Trace Butcher, Mill Creek

SP Christian Epling, Mill Creek

SP Jackson Sims, Dacula

Second-Team Defense

DL Jonathan Williams, Dacula

DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett

DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek

LB Jalen Smith, Grayson

LB Aubrey Smith, Buford

LB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood

LB Princeton Brown, Brookwood

LB Armond Jones, Mountain View

LB Festus Davies, Dacula

LB Jake Bridges, Archer

DB Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek

DB Patrick Campbell, Brookwood

DB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross

DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill

P Tason Murray, Central Gwinnett

Cecil Morris Award (All-county caliber player whose season was cut short by injury)

Buford: River Wilson

Dacula: Dre Wilson

Discovery: Sidney Hesse

Grayson: Derrell Farrar

Greater Atlanta Christian: Will Gary

Meadowcreek: Daniron Moxey

Mill Creek: Canton Wilhoit

Norcross: Tyson Jarrell

Peachtree Ridge: A.J. Bonds

Providence Christian: Camden White

South Gwinnett: Jalen Barber

Wesleyan: Jaydin Brown

Kevin Maloof Award (Player who puts the team above himself)

Archer: Alex Mincey

Berkmar: Brandon Lane

Brookwood: Michael Haynes

Buford: Jackson Favors

Central Gwinnett: Markeith Cunningham

Collins Hill: Cedric Richardson

Dacula: Nick Nelson

Discovery: Jose Juan De La Paz

Duluth: Tony Nguyen

Grayson: Rayne Fry

Greater Atlanta Christian: Cole Boyden

Lanier: Reese Scott

Meadowcreek: Anthony Jaimes

Mill Creek: Donovan Journey

Mountain View: Jaquan Ivy

Norcross: Christian Williams

North Gwinnett: Cade Funderburk

Parkview: Coleman Rowell

Peachtree Ridge: Micah Fleury

Providence Christian: Riley Curtis

Shiloh: Brice Pollock

South Gwinnett: Ethan Ramos

Wesleyan: Matthew Brown

Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Andrew Lane

Berkmar: Benicio Sanchez

Brookwood: Jason Thisdale

Buford: Will Harkness

Central Gwinnett: Domonique Anglin

Collins Hill: Lucas Kulig

Dacula: Chuma Okoye

Discovery: Qui’Sean Mills

Duluth: Adithya Jandhyala

Grayson: Audric Charles

Greater Atlanta Christian: Ford Hallock

Lanier: Carson Thomas

Meadowcreek: Ravon Johnson

Mill Creek: Ryan Seo

Mountain View: Cam Gilliam

Norcross: Jeremiah Willis

North Gwinnett: Andrew Lee

Parkview: Ty Gordon

Peachtree Ridge: John Dutton

Providence Christian: Michael Porter

Shiloh: Myles Smith

South Gwinnett: Sean Treasure

Wesleyan: Drew Ball

Tally Johnson Award (Assistant Coach of the Year)

Archer: Joel Bridges

Berkmar: Negash Desta

Brookwood: Chad Nighbert

Buford: Andrew Dasher

Central Gwinnett: Thaddeus Baxter

Collins Hill: Marvin Martin

Discovery: Kevin Coleman

Duluth: Webster Bumpers

Grayson: Christopher Reese

Greater Atlanta Christian: Garrett Granberg

Lanier: Mike Dunning

Meadowcreek: Johnny Burdette

Mill Creek: Will Bearden

Mountain View: Derek Tiller

North Gwinnett: Boo Mitchell

Parkview: Willis Sudderth

Shiloh: Nicolas Kashama

Dave Hunter Award (For outstanding community service)

Archer: Tammy Bryant

Berkmar: Dorothy Grace Barrow

Brookwood: David Horner

Central Gwinnett: Ryan Shostack

Collins Hill: Frank Cox

Dacula: Marlon Allen

Duluth: Todd Jones

Lanier: Donnie McGrath

Mountain View: Shellie Huth

Norcross: Lynne Kliesrath

North Gwinnett: Todd Skinner

Parkview: Carla Hamilton

Peachtree Ridge: Riley Lester

Providence Christian: Kristi Miller

Shiloh: James Roberts

South Gwinnett: Sheree Lewis

Wesleyan: Cori Koleszar

Honorable Mention All-County Players

Archer: Al Edwards, Frank Osorio, Chase Sellers, Sean Spearman

Berkmar: Antonio Carillo, Cesar Champac, Brandon Lane, Isaiah Thomas

Brookwood: Jordan Davenport, Brandon Ortega, Myles Parker, Niles Prince

Buford: C.J. Clinkscales, Ryland Gandy, Nathan Norys, Josiah Wyatt

Central Gwinnett: Rhyheem Camel Jr., Jason Jackson Jr., Josiah Johnson, Justin Johnson

Collins Hill: Mente Bridge, Roberto Bryant, Rich Dorsey, Robby Watson

Dacula: Simeon Boulware, Manny Boyd, Will Green, Kevin Smith

Discovery: Jamarcus Astre, Joel Miah, Darryl Walton, Corey Williams

Duluth: Sterling Caldwell, Reginald Farris, Evan Thomas, Demarco Ward

Grayson: Hadine Diaby, Dylan Elder, A.J. Lopez, Joseph Stone

Greater Atlanta Christian: Cole Boyden, Gannon Hearst, Branan Rountree, Josh Williamson

Lanier: Ben Claypole, Matthew Laughlin, Anthony Ramos, Tywan Royal

Meadowcreek: Jivan Baly, Maison James, Terrell Spigner, Brandon Vigil

Mill Creek: Brandon Akers, Jayvon Henderson, Zach Jollay, Rylan Little

Mountain View: Eric Jones, Mason Kidd, Trey Moss, Sean Reese

Norcross: Myles Allen, Quinton Bance, Jarren Shaw, Andwele Williams

North Gwinnett: Jordan Buchanan, Jonathan Hamm, Robert Long, Hayden Morton

Parkview: Champ Baker, Colin Houck, Mike Matthews, Khyair Spain

Peachtree Ridge: Justin Alexander, Carlos Fuller, Kantrel Smith, Tyre Tatum

Providence Christian: Dre Booker, Darian Crandell, Matthew Miller, Reed Riley

Shiloh: Christian Culbreth, Ryan Green, Brice Pollock, Xavier Wright

South Gwinnett: Price Aristide, Vaughn Davis, Mekhi Phillips, Jalavis Wilson

Wesleyan: Byrne Ahrenkiel, Drew Ball, Michael Soukup, Brooks Sturgeon

