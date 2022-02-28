Collins Hill football players earned three of the top honors on the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett’s season-ending awards list after voting by the county's high school coaches.
The Eagles’ Travis Hunter was Gwinnett’s Athlete of the Year, teammate Sam Horn was Quarterback of the Year and Dion Crawford was Outside Linebacker of the Year. Those three helped Collins Hill to the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state football championship, the first in program history.
Class AAAAAA state champion Buford had two top award-winners — Isaiah Bond as Wide Receiver of the Year and Alejandro Mata as Kicker of the Year.
The other top offensive awards went to Brookwood’s Alexander Diggs (Running Back of the Year), Norcross’ Lawson Luckie (Tight End of the Year) and Grayson’s Griffin Scroggs (Offensive Lineman of the Year).
The defensive awards also featured Dacula’s Kyle Efford (Inside Linebacker of the Year), Norcross’ Zakye Barker (Inside Linebacker of the Year), Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs (Defensive Back of the Year) and North Gwinnett’s Kayden McDonald (Defensive Lineman of the Year).
Joining Mata on the special teams award list were Peachtree Ridge’s Eddie Park (Punter of the Year) and Parkview long snapper Sam Lindsey (Specialist of the Year).
The others honored by the Touchdown Club are as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
RB Marcus McFarlane, North Gwinnett
RB Victor Venn, Buford
WR Nakai Poole, Norcross
WR D.J. Moore, Archer
WR Cam Pedro, Collins Hill
WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth
WR Zion Taylor, Parkview
TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood
OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill
OL Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian
OL Luke Jones, Lanier
OL Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek
OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview
PK J.J. Silva, Brookwood
SP Aaron Yoo, Peachtree Ridge
First-Team Defense
DL Asani Redwood, Collins Hill
DL A.J. Pigford, South Gwinnett
DL Kristopher Cassel, Meadowcreek
LB Jayden Bethea, Dacula
LB Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett
LB Lassana Simaga, Central Gwinnett
LB Ethan Ramos, South Gwinnett
LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek
LB Malik Spencer, Buford
LB Exavier McDowell, South Gwinnett
DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross
DB Jake Pope, Buford
DB Will Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian
DB Caleb Wooden, Archer
DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson
P Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek
Second-Team Offense
QB Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth
QB Ashton Daniels, Buford
RB Joseph Taylor, Grayson
RB Jacob Davis, Discovery
RB Bryan Williams, Lanier
WR Ethan Davis, Collins Hill
WR Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett
WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek
WR Moussa Barry, Dacula
TE Allante Burley, Peachtree Ridge
OL Brian Williams, Archer
OL Daniel O’Leary, Mountain View
OL Jaaymen Rochell, North Gwinnett
OL Miada Jones, Norcross
OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood
PK Trace Butcher, Mill Creek
SP Christian Epling, Mill Creek
SP Jackson Sims, Dacula
Second-Team Defense
DL Jonathan Williams, Dacula
DL Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett
DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek
LB Jalen Smith, Grayson
LB Aubrey Smith, Buford
LB Malcolm McCain, Brookwood
LB Princeton Brown, Brookwood
LB Armond Jones, Mountain View
LB Festus Davies, Dacula
LB Jake Bridges, Archer
DB Bryson Taylor, Mill Creek
DB Patrick Campbell, Brookwood
DB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross
DB Christian Harris, Collins Hill
P Tason Murray, Central Gwinnett
Cecil Morris Award (All-county caliber player whose season was cut short by injury)
Buford: River Wilson
Dacula: Dre Wilson
Discovery: Sidney Hesse
Grayson: Derrell Farrar
Greater Atlanta Christian: Will Gary
Meadowcreek: Daniron Moxey
Mill Creek: Canton Wilhoit
Norcross: Tyson Jarrell
Peachtree Ridge: A.J. Bonds
Providence Christian: Camden White
South Gwinnett: Jalen Barber
Wesleyan: Jaydin Brown
Kevin Maloof Award (Player who puts the team above himself)
Archer: Alex Mincey
Berkmar: Brandon Lane
Brookwood: Michael Haynes
Buford: Jackson Favors
Central Gwinnett: Markeith Cunningham
Collins Hill: Cedric Richardson
Dacula: Nick Nelson
Discovery: Jose Juan De La Paz
Duluth: Tony Nguyen
Grayson: Rayne Fry
Greater Atlanta Christian: Cole Boyden
Lanier: Reese Scott
Meadowcreek: Anthony Jaimes
Mill Creek: Donovan Journey
Mountain View: Jaquan Ivy
Norcross: Christian Williams
North Gwinnett: Cade Funderburk
Parkview: Coleman Rowell
Peachtree Ridge: Micah Fleury
Providence Christian: Riley Curtis
Shiloh: Brice Pollock
South Gwinnett: Ethan Ramos
Wesleyan: Matthew Brown
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Andrew Lane
Berkmar: Benicio Sanchez
Brookwood: Jason Thisdale
Buford: Will Harkness
Central Gwinnett: Domonique Anglin
Collins Hill: Lucas Kulig
Dacula: Chuma Okoye
Discovery: Qui’Sean Mills
Duluth: Adithya Jandhyala
Grayson: Audric Charles
Greater Atlanta Christian: Ford Hallock
Lanier: Carson Thomas
Meadowcreek: Ravon Johnson
Mill Creek: Ryan Seo
Mountain View: Cam Gilliam
Norcross: Jeremiah Willis
North Gwinnett: Andrew Lee
Parkview: Ty Gordon
Peachtree Ridge: John Dutton
Providence Christian: Michael Porter
Shiloh: Myles Smith
South Gwinnett: Sean Treasure
Wesleyan: Drew Ball
Tally Johnson Award (Assistant Coach of the Year)
Archer: Joel Bridges
Berkmar: Negash Desta
Brookwood: Chad Nighbert
Buford: Andrew Dasher
Central Gwinnett: Thaddeus Baxter
Collins Hill: Marvin Martin
Discovery: Kevin Coleman
Duluth: Webster Bumpers
Grayson: Christopher Reese
Greater Atlanta Christian: Garrett Granberg
Lanier: Mike Dunning
Meadowcreek: Johnny Burdette
Mill Creek: Will Bearden
Mountain View: Derek Tiller
North Gwinnett: Boo Mitchell
Parkview: Willis Sudderth
Shiloh: Nicolas Kashama
Dave Hunter Award (For outstanding community service)
Archer: Tammy Bryant
Berkmar: Dorothy Grace Barrow
Brookwood: David Horner
Central Gwinnett: Ryan Shostack
Collins Hill: Frank Cox
Dacula: Marlon Allen
Duluth: Todd Jones
Lanier: Donnie McGrath
Mountain View: Shellie Huth
Norcross: Lynne Kliesrath
North Gwinnett: Todd Skinner
Parkview: Carla Hamilton
Peachtree Ridge: Riley Lester
Providence Christian: Kristi Miller
Shiloh: James Roberts
South Gwinnett: Sheree Lewis
Wesleyan: Cori Koleszar
Honorable Mention All-County Players
Archer: Al Edwards, Frank Osorio, Chase Sellers, Sean Spearman
Berkmar: Antonio Carillo, Cesar Champac, Brandon Lane, Isaiah Thomas
Brookwood: Jordan Davenport, Brandon Ortega, Myles Parker, Niles Prince
Buford: C.J. Clinkscales, Ryland Gandy, Nathan Norys, Josiah Wyatt
Central Gwinnett: Rhyheem Camel Jr., Jason Jackson Jr., Josiah Johnson, Justin Johnson
Collins Hill: Mente Bridge, Roberto Bryant, Rich Dorsey, Robby Watson
Dacula: Simeon Boulware, Manny Boyd, Will Green, Kevin Smith
Discovery: Jamarcus Astre, Joel Miah, Darryl Walton, Corey Williams
Duluth: Sterling Caldwell, Reginald Farris, Evan Thomas, Demarco Ward
Grayson: Hadine Diaby, Dylan Elder, A.J. Lopez, Joseph Stone
Greater Atlanta Christian: Cole Boyden, Gannon Hearst, Branan Rountree, Josh Williamson
Lanier: Ben Claypole, Matthew Laughlin, Anthony Ramos, Tywan Royal
Meadowcreek: Jivan Baly, Maison James, Terrell Spigner, Brandon Vigil
Mill Creek: Brandon Akers, Jayvon Henderson, Zach Jollay, Rylan Little
Mountain View: Eric Jones, Mason Kidd, Trey Moss, Sean Reese
Norcross: Myles Allen, Quinton Bance, Jarren Shaw, Andwele Williams
North Gwinnett: Jordan Buchanan, Jonathan Hamm, Robert Long, Hayden Morton
Parkview: Champ Baker, Colin Houck, Mike Matthews, Khyair Spain
Peachtree Ridge: Justin Alexander, Carlos Fuller, Kantrel Smith, Tyre Tatum
Providence Christian: Dre Booker, Darian Crandell, Matthew Miller, Reed Riley
Shiloh: Christian Culbreth, Ryan Green, Brice Pollock, Xavier Wright
South Gwinnett: Price Aristide, Vaughn Davis, Mekhi Phillips, Jalavis Wilson
Wesleyan: Byrne Ahrenkiel, Drew Ball, Michael Soukup, Brooks Sturgeon
