The Touchdown Club of Atlanta All-Star Team was released Thursday to honor the best in Georgia high school football.
The offensive selections included both running backs from Gwinnett, Parkview’s Cody Brown and Grayson’s Phil Mafah. Greater Atlanta Christian’s Addison Nichols was selected at offensive line.
The defense featured two Gwinnett players — Grayson defensive lineman Victoine Brown and North Gwinnett linebacker Barrett Carter.
