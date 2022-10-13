Two of the state’s top running backs will be on display Friday night for this Region 7-AAAAAAA football showdown.
Meadowcreek features Jordan Louie, a West Virginia commit who continues to be pursued by other schools after a prolific start to his senior season. He is a pivotal cog in a Mustangs offense that has scored at least 25 points in every game, including 40, 42 and 41 in its last three games.
Louie has rushed for 1,086 yards (181 per game) and 12 touchdowns on only 92 carries, and also has 22 catches for 364 yards and another score. The offense also has shown balance with quarterback Cameron Ellis (1,363 passing yards, 13 TDs) and receiving threats like Andre Craig (45 catches, 604 yards, seven TDs). The Mustangs are looking for a better performance from their defense, which struggled in a 67-41 loss to North Gwinnett two weeks ago.
Discovery leans heavily on its ground game, which will test that Meadowcreek defense. Senior Jacob Davis, who rushed for 1,171 yards last season, leads the way. He has rushed for 960 yards and 10 TDs this season, averaging 137.1 rushing yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry.
Both teams are solidly in the mix for playoff contention, and the winner will take a big step toward the postseason. The Titans enter on a two-game winning streak with triumphs over Duluth (21-17) and Berkmar (40-0).
Commented