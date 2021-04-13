ATHENS, Tenn. – Top-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan University scored three runs in the first inning and didn’t look back in defeating the No. 9 Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team 19-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Athens, Tennessee.
Zach Hogueisson hit a three-run home run in the first inning before helping push across four runs in the third inning as the hosts built a 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs (36-3) added three more runs one inning later before closing out the scoring with nine runs in the sixth inning.
Hoguisson drove in four runs and went 2-for-3 to lead Tennessee Wesleyan’s 12-hit offensive attack. Alex Flock added three hits and four RBI while Carson Ford scored three runs and drove in an additional three runs.
The Grizzlies (29-9) had five players collect a hit in the midweek setback.
Georgia Gwinnett College opens a seven-game home stand when it hosts Edward Waters College (Florida) on Friday, April 16, at 6 p.m. from the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
