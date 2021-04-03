LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team won 60 of 68 games over five singles matches to roll to a 7-0 home win over Blue Mountain (Mississippi) College team Saturday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies improved to 15-0 for the spring season by sweeping taking advantage of a depleted Blue Mountain team that was receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, but only had five healthy players to participate in Saturday’s match.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova won by identical 6-1 set scores at the top of GGC’s singles lineup.
The rest of the singles victories came from freshmen by decisive scores: Selina Pichler won on the No. 2 court 6-1, 6-1; Ale Ferrer captured all 12 games at No. 3; Marta Maestro was on top 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 court; and Eva Siska rounded out the match 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.
GGC won both doubles matches by 6-1 scores with the Koplova-Pichler tandem earning a victory on the No. 1 court. Freshman Iryna Lysykh and Ferrer won on the No. 2 doubles court.
