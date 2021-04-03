LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College's top-ranked mens' tennis team scored a pair of shutout match wins over Blue Mountain by identical 7-0 scores Saturday at the GGC Tennis Center.
The wins moved the Grizzlies to 18-0 on the season, and extended their winning streak to 141 consecutive team matches.
Freshman Alex Gurmendi was part of four winning matches on the day, including a pair of straight-set victories at No. 1 singles. He captured his morning singles match 6-2, 6-1 before picking up a 6-3, 6-0 triumph later in the day. Gurmendi also teamed with sophomore Jose Dugo to win two doubles matches on the No. 3 court.
Freshman Matthias Haim registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 singles court in the first match Saturday, and then teamed with junior Federico Bonacia for two victories at No. 1 doubles.
Freshman Luis Goma also recorded four wins, partnering with junior Valentino Caratini twice at No. 2 doubles. He was victorious in straight sets on the No. 3 singles court in the first match before picking up a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles during the afternoon match.
Dugo and Caratini also won twice in singles action, while juniors Vicente Lagos and Agustin Tamagnone earned straight-set victories at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively, in the afternoon. Bonacia won his morning singles match in straight sets.
