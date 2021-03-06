LAWRENCEVILLE – An NAIA top-10 women’s tennis showdown went in favor of No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College with a commanding 6-1 home victory over No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (11-0) quickly grabbed the doubles point with comfortable victories on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. The freshmen tandem of Selina Pichler and Nikolina Pjanic won six of the seven games at the top of the doubles lineup. Senior Emerald Able teamed with freshman Ale Ferrer to clinch the 1-0 advantage in the match with a 6-2 triumph on the No. 2 court.
Freshmen Iryna Lysykh and Marta Maestro won a tiebreaker 7-5 at No. 3 doubles to complete the team’s strong doubles play.
The momentum carried over to singles as Maestro picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win on the No. 4 court as GGC extended its lead. Lysykh won by 6-2, 6-1 scores at No. 2 singles for the team’s third point of the match. Freshman Eva Siska clinched the dual match victory behind a 6-1, 6-2 triumph on the No. 6 court.
Ferrer earned a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles, while Pichler won in three sets at the top of the singles lineup to round out GGC’s winners. Pichler won the third-set tiebreaker 10-6 after she took the opening set by a 6-3 score.
Indiana Wesleyan is now 21-2 for the season.
“This was a total team effort, with all of the players stepping up in many ways," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Iryna (Lysykh) played very well at No. 2 singles in this weekend’s matches. Ale (Ferrer) and Marta (Maestro) have also contributed in a big way.”
