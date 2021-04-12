LAWRENCEVILLE – Strong singles play led the NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team to rally past No. 3 Reinhardt University 4-3 Monday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (19-0) won four singles matches after dropping the doubles point to the Eagles.
Sophomore Jose Dugo evened the match with a 6-0, 6-2 victory on the No. 4 court, then junior Valentino Caratini gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 5 singles.
The lead grew to 3-1 following a straight-set victory from freshman Luis Gomar on the No. 3 court.
Reinhardt (8-2) got a point at No. 1 singles to cut the deficit to 3-2. Then, junior Agustin Tamagnone clinched GGC’s victory and completed the rally with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 6 singles.
The Eagles took the doubles point by winning 6-4 on the No. 2 court after the two teams split the first two matches. Freshman Alex Gurmendi and Dugo picked up a 6-2 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.