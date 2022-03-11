LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team picked up an impressive 4-0 victory against No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan University on Friday afternoon to conclude a busy week on the courts at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (16-0) picked up four victories during the week, defeating three nationally ranked opponents in the process. The program has now won 163 consecutive matches.
Indiana Wesleyan entered Friday’s match with a 29-2 record and scored a 4-2 victory against No. 2 Keiser University (Florida) on Tuesday.
However, GGC grabbed the doubles point with victories by the No. 1 senior team of Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone and the No. 3 tandem of senior Vicente Lagos and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec. Caratini-Tamagnone captured six of the last eight games for a 6-4 triumph. Then, the Lagos-Perez Le Tiec team scored a 6-3 victory.
The winning ways carried over into singles as the Grizzlies won the first set on five courts. Caratini picked up a 6-0, 6-4 victory on the No. 4 court to give the team its second point of the match. Sophomore Alex Gurmendi added another victory (6-2, 6-3) in the No. 2 match.
Senior Matthias Haim clinched the dual match victory with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory at top of the singles lineup.
“Our play in doubles was once again huge," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "That point set the momentum for the rest of the match. Valentino (Caratini) has been playing very good for us while Matthias (Haim) played extremely well today.”
