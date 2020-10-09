ATHENS — Top-ranked Athens Academy held the Hebron Christian offense in check Friday for a 35-7 victory, the Spartans’ 35th straight win in the regular season.
Palmer Bush rushed for 11- and 43-yard touchdowns, and also threw a 74-yard TD pass to Jack Nasworthy. Charlie Chisolm and Wally Terrell also had TD runs for Athens.
Hebron’s lone score was a 31-yard TD pass from Colten Gauthier to Jack Luttrell with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.