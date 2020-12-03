Denmark Danes (6-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Mike Palmieri
Record: 6-4
Last week: Beat Discovery 63-0
Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 9-2
Last week: Beat Alpharetta 42-7
Denmark started the football season 0-3, and failed to score in its first two games (losses to Greater Atlanta Christian and Shiloh), but it takes plenty of momentum into a second-round Class AAAAAAA playoff game at Collins Hill. The Danes have won six of their last seven games, including the first playoff win in its young history last week against Discovery.
Their season turnaround coincided with the return of 6-foot-5 senior quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, a North Carolina State commitment who played for North Gwinnett in the Gwinnett Football League and began his high school career at Buford before transferring to Denmark.
“The quarterback is really good,” Gregory said. “He’ll be the best quarterback we’ve seen all year. The thing that impresses me about him, he’ll be in danger of being sacked and sling it sideways 50 yards for a completion. We’ve got to really stay in coverage because he can throw it. And they use the quarterback run game. He creates a challenge. He’s the guy that really makes them go.”
Collins Hill has a pretty good quarterback, too. Sam Horn, one of the nation’s top juniors, accounted for six touchdowns in a first-round win over Alpharetta. Four of his TD passes went to Travis Hunter a Florida State commit and also one of the country’s top juniors.
Horn has completed 244 of 371 passes for 2,838 yards and 33 TDs in a pass-heavy offense. Hunter has 97 catches for 1,318 yards and 20 TDs as a receiver — he also has rushed for a TD, thrown two TD passes and intercepted four passes on defense. The offense averages 93.5 rushing yards, most of it from Spenser Anderson (573 yards, nine TDs).
The Eagles are led defensively by active lineman James Smith, who has 139 tackles with a whopping 46 of those for losses. He also has 12 sacks. Teammates Dion Crawford (95 tackles, 14 for losses, eight sacks), Rich Dorsey (118 tackles, 10 for losses), Logan Birdsong (107 tackles), Jonathan Martin (68 tackles, 12 for losses, two sacks), Adarius Jones (70 tackles, 10 for losses) and Chrisitan Harris (67 tackles, 17 passes defensed, one interception) also have played well.
With a win, Collins Hill is at home again for the quarterfinals against the winner of Parkview and East Coweta.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Collins Hill High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.